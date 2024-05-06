Lana Del Rey Announces First Ever US Headline Stadium Shows - Noise11.com

Lana Del Rey has announced her first-ever U.S. stadium headline show in Boston.

The special one-off concert is set to take place at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park in on 20 June.

The upcoming show will follow Lana’s headlining performances at Coachella in April. During the first weekend of the Californian festival, the 38-year-old welcomed guest artist Billie Eilish and on the second weekend she invited Camila Cabello to join her on stage. The Summertime Sadness singer was also joined on both weekends by Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff.

Shortly after Coachella, Lana made a surprise appearance at Stagecoach, an annual country music festival in California, to perform with singer-songwriter Paul Cauthen. The pair performed the hit song Unchained Melody.

Earlier this year, the Young and Beautiful hitmaker revealed that she would be releasing her first ever country album, Lasso, in September. The exact release date has yet to be announced.

The upcoming album will follow her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which was released in March 2023.

