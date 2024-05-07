Man Shot Outside Drake's Home - Noise11.com

A man has been shot outside of Drake’s Toronto home. A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after a shooting outside the rapper’s home in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, according to CBC and Toronto’s CityNews.

The man was reportedly shot in the chest and underwent surgery at a nearby hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Speaking at a press conference outside Drake’s home on Tuesday morning, Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said officers were called to the property shortly after 2 a.m. that morning where they found a young man with a gunshot wound.

“That person was working apparently as a security guard at the residence. He was standing outside the gates in front of the residence when the shooting occurred,” Krawczyk explained, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have individuals who obviously performed the shooting, who were seen in a vehicle,” he continued. ” I do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspects at this time. Again, it’s very early on in the investigation.”

Krawczyk added that he could not confirm whether Drake was in the house at the time of the incident.

The shooting comes amid an ongoing musical feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who have each released a series of songs with increasingly personal verbal attacks on each other’s careers and personal lives. A link between the situations has not been confirmed.

