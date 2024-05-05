Gary Clark Jr Gets His Paws On Guitar Center’s Rock Walk in LA - Noise11.com

“Got my prints in the Guitar Center Rock Walk,” Gary Clark Jr has proudly announced on his socials.

“I am honored to be the latest inductee into Guitar Center’s RockWalk,” stated Gary Clark Jr. “This recognition holds immense significance for me, as it not only reflects my unwavering dedication and love for music but also acknowledges the respect and admiration of my peers and fellow musicians, who I also equally love and admire.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary Clark Jr. into the esteemed ranks of Guitar Center’s RockWalk inductees. His extraordinary talent and contributions to music make him a perfect fit for this honor,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Guitar Center. “Gary’s induction is a testament to his incredible impact on the world of music, and we were pleased to celebrate his achievements at this year’s ceremony. His handprints are a prestigious addition to Guitar Center’s RockWalk, alongside the legends who have shaped the industry.”

The RockWalk ceremony made its return to the city of Los Angeles after six years. Renowned Los Angeles broadcast music journalist Nic Harcourt hosted the memorable evening and presented Gary Clark Jr. with the prestigious recognition.

Rock Walk has previously honored Eric Clapton, George Martin, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, Carlos Santana, Johnny Cash, Van Halen, AC/DC, Aerosmith, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, B.B. King, Stevie Wonder, Run-D.M.C., Maná, Linkin Park, and Queen.

Guitar Center is at 7425 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles.

