Italian Soul Singer Mario Biondi To Tour Australia For The First Time - Noise11.com

Italian Soul Singer Mario Biondi To Tour Australia For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2024

in News

Mario Biondi is on his way to Australia for three shows in May for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. This will be the first time the Italian soul singer has toured Australia.

Mario Biondi released his first album ‘Handful of Soul’ in 2006.

Since 2006 Mario Biondi has had nine studio albums, two live albums and a stack of hits in Italy.

Mario Biondi dates are:

21 May, Brisbane, The Tivoli
24 May, Melbourne, The Palms At Crown
25 May, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Special guest on all shows is Diana Rouvas.

Get tickets here https://abstract.net.au/event/mario-biondi/

