Drake Denies Sexual Predator Claims In His Latest Track - Noise11.com

Drake Denies Sexual Predator Claims In His Latest Track

by Music-News.com on May 7, 2024

Drake has denied that he’s a sexual predator in his latest Kendrick Lamar diss track.

The feud between the two rappers escalated over the weekend when Lamar released two diss tracks, Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us, in which he describes Drake as a “certified paedophile” and claims he has a secret 11-year-old daughter.

Drake denied the allegations in his new track, The Heart Part 6, a reference to Lamar’s ongoing The Heart series, on Sunday.

“I never been with no one underage, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with,” he rapped. “Just for clarity, I feel disgusted / I’m too respected / If I was fuckin’ young girls, I promise I done been arrested / I’m way too famous for the shit you just suggested.”

Later in the diss track, the God’s Plan rapper mentions Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford and 20-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown, who once revealed that she and Drake texted after becoming friends when she was 14.

“I’m your baby momma’s screensaver / Only fuckin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns / I’d never look twice at no teenager / I’m a fuckin’ hitmaker dog, not a peacemaker,” the 37-year-old rapper continued.

Elsewhere in the song, Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, claimed his team fed Lamar fake information about a secret daughter to see if he’d take the bait on one of his tracks.

The feud began in earnest after Lamar dissed Drake and J. Cole on Like That, his collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin, in March. The situation escalated on Friday when Lamar released 6:16 in LA, hours before Drake dropped his response, Family Matters.

Shortly after, Lamar released two back-to-back disses, Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us. The cover art for the latter resembles a sexual offender map, with pins on Drake’s Toronto home.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

