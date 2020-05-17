Australian Charts : Drake Dominates Album Chart For Second Week

For only the third time this year an album holds the No.1 spot for a second week, as the Drake mixtape “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” is the top selling album in Australia for another week.

“Dark Lane Demo Tapes” also lands the No.1 spot this week in his native Canada (it came in at #2 in the U.S.A.) and follows on from other 2020 dual-week-No.1-occupiers from Harry Styles (Jan) and BTS (Feb/March). And with another week at the top for Drake he moves up from equal 119th to now equal 107th on the list of ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1’, as he now has amassed six weeks here, placing him alongside Bob Dylan and Green Day (6 weeks from 3 #1 LP’s).

Returning to it’s former entry position of No.2 and a fourth week at No.1 in her home country of England is the second Dua Lipa set “Future Nostalgia”, which is back up one spot and swapping with the Harry Styles album “Fine Line”, down one spot to No.3. Back up a single place each are the Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “After Hours” for The Weeknd to No.4 and No.5 respectively.

The first of two back-to-back Top 10 entries this week is the debut solo album for former Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams, who enters at No.6 with “Petals for Armor”, with the album being preceded by two EP’s also the same title (Vol.1 and Vol.2) with the album split into three volumes in total. This time ten years ago (exactly) she was sitting at No.1 in New Zealand with her guest spot on the B.o.B single “Airplanes” (3 of 5 weeks).

New at No.7 is the debut EP for Melbourne hip-hop three piece act HP Boyz called “6 to the World” one year on from issuing their debut single “Blueprint”, with the band having toured New Zealand in November of 2019, where the set has debuted at No.2 this week behind the 20th week at the top for their local artist Six60 and “Six60 (3)”. The remainder of the Top 10 albums consists of Post Malone stable at No.8 with “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, a five place drop to No.9 for the recent No.1 set by Birds of Tokyo and “Human Design”, with the compilation set “Artists Unite for Fire Fight” down three spots to land at No.10.

UP:

* There are a few single place climbs within the Top 20 from Ed Sheeran with “No.6 Collaborations Project” (14 to No.13), and the Queen biopic set ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (20 to No.19).

* The first non-single place climb is for Doja Cat and “Hot Pink”, which is up two spots to No.30.

* Climbing back up into the Top 50 this week is the latest Paul Kelly collection (51 to No.43) thanks to his recent single, plus “x (Multiply)” for Ed Sheeran (53 to No.46) and “25” by Adele which jumps up twenty places this week to No.47.

DOWN:

* Luke Combs managed only one extra week within the Top 10 with “What You See is What You Get” (HP-1×1, WI10-5a) and is back down two spots to No.11, but the album is newly Gold (●) in sales, with his older set “This One’s for You” back down two spots to No.14.

* The second album to leave the Top 10 this week is the Elton John collection “Diamonds” (HP-3, WI10-31wks) dipping two places to No.12, with other falling collections being for INXS (26 to No.31), Cold Chisel (30 to No.35) and Maroon 5 (43 to No.49).

* The 5 Seconds of Summer fourth album “C A L M” slides down five places to No.16.

* Taylor Swift’s “Lover” set and her “1989” album both drop three places each this week to No.18 and No.50 respectively.

* Lewis Capaldi racks up one year on the charts with his debut set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” by falling three spots to No.21.

* Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” spins down six spots this week to park at No.22.

* Halsey is down five with her “Manic” set to No.24.

* Also dropping five spots to land at No.26 is the Tones and I debut EP “The Kids are Coming”.

* Eminem’s “Music to Be Murdered by” falls five to No.32, with his “Curtain Call: The Hits” is back up one spot to No.45.

* Justin Bieber’s “Changes” and Niall Horan’s “Heartbreak Weather” both drop five to No.33 and No.34 respectively.

* The self-titled Dua Lipa set falls six places to No.37.

* XXXTentaion is down seven spots to No.40 with his long running “?” set.

* Post Malone see his “Stoney” set fall four to No.48, while his second set “Beerbong’s & Bentley’s” is down two to No.25 and was the No.1 album this time two years ago.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #17 (LP#2) – It Was Good Until it Wasn’t by Kehlani is the second album and third overall entry here for the American singer and songwriter, and now her highest placed album in Australia, having previously charted in February of 2017 with her first album “SweetSexySavage” (HP-32) and then her second entry was her third issued mixtape called “While We Wait” (HP-29, March of 2019).

* #29 (mixtape) – Slime & B by Chris Brown and Young Thug is a mixtape of 13 songs for both Chris Brown (his 10th mixtape) and rapper Young Thug (his 19th mixtape) and ‘Slime’ is a word that many Young Thug mixtapes have been used for in the past. The set features guest vocals from other rappers such as Gunna, Future, Too $hort and E-40, while the single issued from the set was called “Go Crazy”.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments