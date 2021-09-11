Australian Charts: Drake Has The Number One Album With 'Certified Lover Boy' - Noise11.com

Canadian artist Drake sees his sixth studio album “Certified Lover Boy” become his fourth No.1 Album in Australia, comprising three studio sets and one mixtape.

“Certified Lover Boy” (OVO Sound/Republic) becomes the 925th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 775th for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the 561st to debut at the top and the 25th No.1 for the year plus the 18th for the record label Republic (second this year after Taylor Swift on April 19th), while Drake previously hit No.1 with “Views” (1 week on May 9th, 2016), “Scorpion” (3 broken weeks on July 9th and 16th and again on August 20th, 2018), and last year he spent two weeks at the top with his mixtape “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” (11th & 18th of May, 2020). The album has also debuted at No.1 so far in England, Ireland, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Lithuania and Norway, plus No..2 in Sweden and Italy.

This new No.1 set for Drake gives him seven accumulated weeks at No.1 from his fourth chart-topping albums, moving him up to equal 93rd on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965-2021) alongside The Police and Justin Bieber (7 weeks from 4 #1’s), while Drake’s fourth No.1 album also puts him alongside Kanye West, who achieved the feat last week, who along with 5SOS, Lady Gaga, Kings of Leon and Justin Bieber have all scored their fourth No.1 sets during this decade. Drake also notches up his third week at No.1 this decade, moving him to equal third on the list for ‘Most Weeks at No.1: 2020’s; Albums’ alongside Billie Eilish (3 weeks from 2 #1’s), above them are AC/DC (4 weeks), Olivia Rodrigo (7 weeks) and Taylor Swift has the most with nine weeks from three No.1’s this decade.

This is the first time that the word ‘Certified’ and ‘Boy’ have appeared in a No.1 Album title, although there were two former ‘Boy’ infused albums in Elton John’s June 1975 album “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy” (5 weeks) and “Starboy” for The Weeknd (1 week on Dec. 5th, 2016), while for ‘Lover’ this is the second after Taylor Swift with “Lover” (1 week on Sept. 2nd, 2019). For Canadian artists, this is the 35th No.1 Album by an act from Canada (solo male or female, duo or group) and the second for this year after Justin Bieber for three weeks in March, April and May, while for Solo Male Artists (local or overseas) this is the 264th in total. Of the twelve Canadian act to have made it to No.1 in Australia, Drake is now tied in second place with the most No.1 albums at four alongside Justin Bieber, while ahead of them both on five apiece are Celine Dion and Michael Buble, while scoring three each are Shania Twain and The Weeknd.

Last week’s No.1 entry for Kanye West and “DONDA” is down one place this week to No.2, with the set landing at No.1 in both The U.S.A. and Canada this past week. After which is the second of three Top 10 entries this week, coming in at No.3 is the seventeenth studio album for Iron Maiden called “Senjutsu” (Japanese for ‘Tactics & Strategy’), becoming their third consecutive Top 3 studio album in a row and their fourth Top 10 placed album overall. The group last charted with “The Book of Souls” (LP#16, HP-2, Sept. 2015) and “The Final Frontier” (LP#15, HP-2, August 2010) six and eleven years ago respectively, while they did chart two live albums between this new and their last studio albums, “The Book of Soul: Live Chapter” (Live#12, HP-17, Nov. 2017) and “Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City” (Live#13, HP-52, Nov. 2020)

The two stable albums within the Top 10 this week are “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo and “Planet Her” by Doja Cat at No.4 and No.5 respectively, with last week’s No.2 entry for Bliss N’ Eso and “The Sun” dipping four spots this week to No.6. Swapping places are Billie Eilish with “Happier Than Ever” back up one place to No.7, while Kid Laroi’s “F**k Love” sets are down one to No.8, followed by a two place rebound to No.9 for the Dua Lipa second album “Future Nostalgia” for a 46th week within the Top 10. Debuting at No.10 is the fifth studio and Top 10 album for Imagine Dragons called “Mercury – Act 1”, which keeps their Top 10 track record complete (five from five), but breaks their run of No.4 peaking album (so far), as their first four albums all made it to No.4, their debut set “Night Visions” climbed to that chart height, but their next three album all debuted and peaked first week at four.

UP:

TOP 20: With Guy Sebastian performing his latest single “Believer” while he’s a mentor/judge on ‘The Voice’ last week, his last studio album “T.R.U.T.H.” rebounds forty-six spots this week to leap from No.58 to No.12, having also leapt from 69 to No.26 on August 30th, with the album last this high up on the Albums chart on January 11th of this year. Eight-member South Korean boy-band Stray Kids see their second album “NoEasy” leap forty-five places to land first week within the Top 50 at No.14, thanks to it’s physical release last week, the album having logged two weeks in the lower fifty at No.61 and No.55 in the past three weeks. But outdone by both acts is a rebound back into the Top 100 at No.18 for the ABBA compilation “ABBA Gold & More”, thanks to the group issuing two brand new songs last week, which hit the Top 50 singles chart this week at No.27 and No.39. The album last landed within the Top 100 on May 25th, 2020 (#75)

TOP 30 & 40: No climbing albums in either chart region.

TOP 50: Two albums climb back up into the Top 50 this week in the self-titled debut set for Harry Styles, rising twenty spots to No.43 and the Cold Chisel collection “The Best of: All for You” up eight places to No.48.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Two of the four Top 10 dropouts land within the Top 20, as last weeks No.3 entry for Halsey with “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” (HP-3, WI10-1) falls down eight spots to No.11 and the Lorde third set “Solar Power” (HP-1×1, WI10-2) is down four to No.13. Justin Bieber’s “Justice” album drops four spots to No.16, while slipping five to No.20 is the Ed Sheeran third album “÷ (Divide)”.

TOP 30: Both Luke Combs’ albums drop two places each, with “What You See is What You Get” down to No.21 and “This One’s for You” slipping to No.27, while the debut Billie Eilish album “When We All Fall Asleep…” is also down two spots to No.23, it’s equal lowest position last achieved for a single week on the Dec, 28th, 2020 chart. Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars…” is down three to No.29, followed by the third Top 10 dropout for CHVRCHES and “Screen Violence” (HP-6, WI10-1) falling twenty-four spots to No.30.

TOP 40: Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” drops down six places to No.36, while the Slim Dusty compilation “Gone Fishin” falls eleven spots to No.39, with last weekend’s Australian Father’s Day possibly keeping it within the Top 50 this week.

TOP 50: Falling five to No.41 for it’s first Top 50 berth since June 21st is the XXXTentaction set “?”, while dropping seven places each are the Green Day “GH: God’s Favourite Band” and Bruno Mars’ “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” to No.45 and No.46 respectively. Kanye’s 2010 set ‘Dark Twisted Fantasy’ falls back down four to No.47, with the Post Malone set “Hollywood’s Bleeding” falling five to No.50. The fourth and final Top 10 dropout was last weeks No.10 entry for OneRepublic and “Human” (HP-10, WI10-1), with further big falling albums from last week being for Gretta Ray (#13), The Bronxs (#16), Trippie Redd (#31) and Ngaiire (#32).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #31 (Rmx#3) – Dawn of Chromatica by Lady Gaga (Interscope) is the third remix album for Lady Gaga, this one a fourteen track remix set from her No.1 Album “Chromatica” (2 weeks from June 8th, 2020). Her two previous remix sets were “The Remix” (HP-12, May 2010) and “Born This Way: The Remix” (HP-62, November 2011).

* #33 (LP#11) – The Saturday Sessions by David Campbell (Sony Australia) is the eleventh album for the Australian performer and TV host, and his first in over two years, as he hit No.10 with his tenth set “Back in the Swing” (early May 2019). This is also his eleventh Albums chart entry (9 studios and 2 cast recordings), with this new album containing eleven cover songs from “Saltwater” by Julian Lennon, “Little Ray of Sunshine” by Axiom, “How Deep is Your Love” by Bee Gees, “Short Note” by Matt Finish and Radiohead’s “No Surprises”.

* #40 (LP#4) – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz (Age 101 Music/AWAL) is the fourth album issued by the English actress and rapper born Simbiatu Ajikawo (West African heritage), and her first to ever chart in Australia, while the set has become her first English Top 10 entry, coming in at No.4 their this week.

ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 3rd to the 9th of September, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

