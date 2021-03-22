Australian Charts: Dua Lipa 'Future Nostalgia' Is No 1 - Noise11.com

After almost one year of charting, the second Dua Lipa album “Future Nostalgia” climbs back up to No.1 in Australia for a second stay in the top spot.

“Future Nostalgia” was the 876th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020) and the 726th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), and debuted at No.2 on the 6th of April 2020, climbing to the top spot for a single week on April 20th, 2020. Several factors have helped this album to rise back to No.1, with the album’s ‘Moonlight Edition’ being issued on Friday (March 19th) physically (it was digitally issued a month ago) plus the album won a Grammy Award for ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’, and the set has now logged 22 weeks within the Top 10 during its 50 week chart run, yet the album is still yet to be certified. Dua album is next week up against new releases from Justin Bieber and Lana Del Rey.

ALL of the Top 10 this week is made up of rising albums, with all of last week’s new entries to the ten departing this week. The Kid Laroi’s mixtape “F**k Love/Savage EP” and The Weeknd’s “Highlights” albums are both back up two places to No.2 and No.3 respectively, followed by another Grammy winner in Harry Styles with his “Fine Line” set, which jumps three spots to No.4.

Pop Smoke is up one spot to No.5 with “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, and Billie Eilish was nominated for four Grammys and won two of them, while her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is back up two spots to No.6 and logging an 81st week within the Top 10. Taylor Swift won ‘Album of the Year’ for a third time with her “folklore” set, which helps that album to leap back up thirteen spots this week to land at No.7, while her follow-up set “evermore” rebounds seven spots to land right behind it at No.8.

Elton John’s collection “Diamonds” rises four spots to No.9 this week, now logging its 33rd week within the Top 10, and its first Top 10 berth since June 1st, 2020 when it spent a week at No.10. The highest new entry this week is at No.10 and is the seventh studio album for hard rocker Rob Zombie called “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy”, becoming his second Top 10 album in Australia after his sixth set “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser” debuted and peaked at No.8 in early May of 2016, while overall this is his seventh albums chart entry here (all seven studio albums have charted).

UP:

TOP 20: With Ed Sheeran in the country at the moment his third album “÷ (Divide)” rises back up five places this week to No.11, followed by a two place rise for the second Luke Combs album “What You See is What You Get” to No.12. Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” is back up three to No.14, followed by the American (9th week) and Canadian (8th week) No.1 album for Morgan Wallen and “Dangerous: The Double Album”, which here is back up four places to No.15. The Maroon 5 “Singles Collection” album is this week up four spots to a new peak of No.17, having first peaked at No.19 back in October of 2015, it’s now logging its 197th week within the Top 100 and 99th week in the Top 50, while the Eminem “Curtain Call: The Hits” set rises five places to No.18 and Lewis Capaldi’s “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” album is back up four spots to No.20.

TOP 30: Post Malone had three Grammy nominations this past week, but no wins, while he did perform the title track from his third album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” on the night, and that album is back up six spots this week to No.22. Luke Combs’ first album “This One’s for You” is up one spot to No.24 on its third-year chart anniversary (156 weeks within the Top 100, 145 within the Top 50), with further rising albums occurring for The Weeknd and “After Hours” (32 to No.26, 1 year charting next week), “Tickets to My Downfall” by Machine Gun Kelly (38 to No.27) and “14 Steps to a Better You” by Lime Cordiale (35 to No.29).

TOP 40: The older Taylor Swift albums rise back up thanks to her Grammy wins this past week, with “1989” up five to No.31 and “Lover” jumping nine spots to land at No.33. Two local acts rebounding this week are INXS with “Very Best of” (40 to No.34) and The Bluey Album (47 to No.40), while the self-titled Dua Lipa album rises back up five spots to No.36 and the Arctic Monkeys album “AM” is the No.2 selling vinyl album this week and that helps it to zoom back up thirty-three places to No.39.

TOP 50: Green Day’s “Greatest Hits: God’s Favourite Band” collection is back up five spots to No.43, followed by another self-titled-debut/post-Grammy-win rise for Harry Styles, up eleven to No.44, with the second Post Malone album “Beerbongs & Bentleys” rising four places to No.45, and returning to the Top 50 are Polo G and “The Goat” (53 to No.48) and “Manic” for Halsey (52 to No.49).

DOWN:

TOP 20: Two of the four Top 10 dropouts occur within the Top 20 this week, with last week’s No.1 album for Kings of Leon and “When You See Yourself” (HP-1×1, WI10-1) dropping fifteen places this week to land at No.16, and then The Wiggles “We’re All Fruit Salad: Greatest Hits” (HP-3, WI10-1) plummeting sixteen spots to No.19.

TOP 30: The third Top 10 departing album is the No.1 album from three weeks ago for Architects and “For Those That Wish to Exist” (HP1x1, WI10-2), falling eleven spots to No.21, with the only other album to dip down within the Top 30 being Sam Smith’s “Love Goes” down a spot to No.30, while he issued a ‘Live at Abbey Road’ edition of the album on Friday.

TOP 40: Foo Fighters dive seventeen places to No.35 this week with their most recent album “Medicine at Midnight”, while once again there is only one other declining album within the Top 40 in the Queen biopic soundtrack “Bohemian Rhapsody”, which is down one to No.38.

TOP 50: Only two albums drop down within this chart region, Spacey Jane with “Sunlight” (43 to No.46) and Miley Cyrus and “Plastic Hearts”, which tumbles sixteen places this week to land at No.50. Last weeks fourth Top 10 entry to leave this week was the No.9 debut for A Day to Remember and “You’re Welcome” (HP-9, WI10-1), which drops down into the lower fifty this week, along with further new entries from last week by The Smith Street Band (#11), Pete Murray (#22), Genesis Owusu (#27) and DMA’s (#39), along with three week old entries by Alice Cooper (#30) and Sheppard (#33).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #23 (LP#5) – Roses by The Paper Kites (Wonderlick/Sony) is the fifth studio album for the Melbourne, Australia based five-piece, and now their fourth albums chart entry, having previously charted with “On the Corner Where You Live” (LP#4, HP-48, Oct 2018), “Twelvefour” (LP#2, HP-8, Sept 2015) and “States” (LP#1, HP-17, Sept 2013).

* #32 (EP#1&2) – When it’s All Said and Done… Take Time by Giveon (Not So Fast/Epic) are the first two EP’s for the American soul singer, which were both issued in 2020, with “Take Time” coming out in March and “When it’s…” in October. The pair have been combined together to capitalize on “Take Time’s” current hit single “Heartbreak Anniversary”, which after four weeks of Top 100 charting has jumped to No.16 this week.

* #37 (Mix#1) – Wild West (mixtape) by Central Cee (Central Cee) is the debut mixtape from the UK rapper, which debuted at No.2 in his homeland this past weekend, while he also has two Top 20 singles there at the moment in “Commitment Issues” (TW-9) and “6 for 6” (new at No.16), while here this is his first ever chart entry.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 9th to the 15th of March, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

