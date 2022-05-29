Australian Charts: Harry Styles 'Harry's House' Becomes ARIA's 800th Number One Album - Noise11.com

The third Harry Styles album “Harry’s House” becomes his third successive No.1 Album in Australia this week, plus all thirteen tracks land within the Top 15 on the singles chart.

“Harry’s House” (Columbia) becomes the 949th for Australia (1965 to 2022) and now the 800th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 584th to debut at the top, the 18th No.1 for 2022, and the 53rd for the record label Columbia (Adele was their last on Nov. 29th, 2021).

This is the third No.1 Album for Harry Styles after his self-titled first set hit the top five years and one week ago (May 22nd, 2017) for a single week (TW-9, up five for an eighth week within the Top 10 (#2 vinyl)), while his second set “Fine Line” rises back up three spots to No.4, logging it’s 81st week within the Top 10 and is the No.4 selling vinyl album this week, while his new set also takes the top spot on the Australia Vinyl Albums Chart this week, giving him three national Top 10 albums and three within the Top 4 of the vinyl chart.

With “As it Was” by Harry Styles also occupying the top of the singles chart too, it becomes the 139th time that the top of both chart’s has been held by an act and it’s parent album (he also holds the top of both charts in England, Ireland and New Zealand). It’s also the first time that this has occurred in 2022, as the last time this happened was on November 29th and December 6th, 2021 when Adele’s “30” and it’s lead single “Easy on Me” held the top of both charts for two consecutive weeks (and the first time for a Solo Male Artist since Justin Bieber on April 21st, 2021).

All thirteen tracks from Harry’s new album have placed between No.1 and No.15 on the singles chart this week, a first for that chart, while his new No.1 Album gives him a new tally of five weeks at No.1 in Australia, plus the set also became his third here, only matched by all three of his albums hitting the top in Ireland (so far). This is also the second time that the word ‘Harry’ has appeared in a No.1 Album title (his first solo album was the last in May 2017), while it’s the seventh for the word ‘House’, the last being the Tones and I’s debut set “Welcome to the Madhouse” (1 week on July 26th, 2021).

The new No.1 Album also becomes the 169th by an English Act (solo male or female, duo or group) (fourth for 2022), and the 273rd by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas) (eighth for 2022), while of the five weeks in May 2022, four have been for Solo Male Artists, Future (May 9th), Daniel Johns (May 16th) and Kendrick Lamar last week (May 23rd). Harry is also the first English Solo Male since Ed Sheeran to land his first three albums at No.1, while he is now the equal third English Solo Male act to have three No.1’s in Australia after John Lennon, David Bowie and Michael Crawford, ahead of him are Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams (five apiece) and tied in the lead are Elton John and Rod Stewart with seven each.

Last week’s No.1 entry for Kendrick Lamar and “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” topped the chart in The U.S.A. and Canada this past week, while here it drops down one place to No.2, followed by the second and final new entry to the Top 10, coming in at No.3 is the third album for local artist Flume called “Palaces”, coming one-week shy of six years since his second set “Skin” hit the top for a week (June 6th, 2016), while he first charted with his self-titled set on February 3rd, 2013, also hitting No.1 for one week. The native Australian bird infused electro-album also becomes Flume’s fourth overall entry, as in late March of 2019 he made it to No.11 with his mixtape “Hi This is Flume”.

As I mentioned above, the “Fine Line” album for Harry Styles is back up three to No.4 and his self-titled debut set rises five to No.9, while “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo dips one spot to No.5, with further Top 10 climbers being “The Highlights” by The Weeknd (9 to No.6) and “Planet Her” for Doja Cat (10 to No.8), while declining is last week’s new entry for Florence + the Machine with “Dance Fever” (#3 vinyl), down five to No.8 and the latest Jack Harlow set “Come Home the Kids Miss You” drops seven places to land at No.10.

UP:

Ed Sheeran just issued his “= (Equals)” albums’ Tour Edition on Friday, with ten extra tracks, five of which have yet to chart (the other five are already issued duets), but for this week the set is back up one place to No.11, while he is also moving upwards with his “÷ (Divide)” album, rising five chart-rungs to No.18.

The Kid Laroi kicked off his national tour on Thursday (May 26th), with the rapper/singer doing promo and press during the week to promote the shows, which has helped his “F**k Love” mixtapes to rise back up eight places to No.12. Four of the five Top 50 entries for Taylor Swift move back up, with “1989” up one to No.17, her “Reputation” rebounds thirteen spots to No.26 thanks to it’s #19 vinyl chart placement, “Red (TsV)” is also up one spot to No.32 and “folklore” moves up five to No.35.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” (#8 vinyl) rises back up four spots to No.20, both Billie Eilish albums rise a little, “Sleep” (22 to No.21) and “Happier” (25 to No.23); the same applies for Luke Combs with “What You See” (26 to No.25) and “This One’s For You” (29 to No.27).

On the May 2nd Top 100 ARIA report, the third EP and first chart entry for 2021’s winner of ‘The Voice’ Bella Taylor-Smith called “Look Me in the Eyes” charted on digital sales only, landing at No.52, and now this week thanks to it’s recent physical release, the set returns to the Top 100 at a new peak of No.36, logging it’s second week within the Top 100.

Rebounding back up the charts are “25” for Adele (50 to No.42), “Teenage Dreams” for Katy Perry (55 to No.44, which recently accumulated a total of 312 weeks within the Top 100, which equates to six years on the chart), “Starboy” by The Weeknd (52 to No.45, it’s first time within the Top 50 since April 16th, 2018), the Coldplay live set “Live in Buenos Aires” (56 to No.49) and Pitbull’s “Greatest Hits” (57 to No.50, which cracked ▲Platinum in sales two weeks ago).

DOWN:

Daniel Johns and his second solo album “FutureNever” (HP-1, WI10-3) drops down six places to land at No.14, with the two other Top 10 dropouts falling into the lower chart regions, “Drinking from the Sun” for Hilltop Hoods (HP-1×2, WI10-10a, LW-5) and Mallrat’s “Butterfly Blue” (LW-6).

The Weeknd has two rising and two falling albums within the Top 50 this week, his two to drop are “Dawn FM” (#12 vinyl) down three to No.22 and “After Hours” dips one spot to No.31. Adele’s “30” set tumbles down nine places to No.24, while the ‘Encanto’ soundtrack falls five to No.33, it’s lowest chart position, as it initially debuted at No.29 in the first week of the year.

Taylor’s only falling album this week is her “Lover” set, down two places to No.38, which is the last album declining this week, while further Top 50 dropouts from last week’s chart are the ‘Eurovision 2022’ collection (#11), The Black Keys (#35), Charli XCX (#38), The Smile (#41) and Future (#44).

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 20th to the 26th of May, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

