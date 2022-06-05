Australian Charts: Harry Styles Has First Album Of 2022 To Spend More Than One Week At Number One - Noise11.com

For only the second time in 2022, an album has held onto the No.1 spot for a second week, as “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles remains at the top of the Australian Album Charts.

“Harry’s House” (No.1 vinyl) also holds again at the top in New Zealand and Ireland for a second stay, while it debuted at the top in both The U.S.A. and Canada this past week, and ‘House’ is the first album since The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” on January 17th and 24th, 2022 to hold for a second week at the ARIA Albums summit, and it increases Harry’s tally of weeks at No.1 in Australia to now six accumulated weeks from his three No.1 Albums, moving him to equal 109th on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022), alongside Bob Dylan, Green Day, Linkin Park and Guy Sebastian (6 weeks from three No.1’s), while for this decade Mr. Styles is now equal fifth alongside The Weeknd (2 weeks from 2 No.1’s during the 2020’s). He is also the first English artist to hold for another week since Adele’s “30” logged seven weeks at the top from November 29th, 2021.

The seventh studio album for local Brisbane indie-rock act Ball Park Music called “Weirder & Weirder” debuts at No.2 this week, becoming their seventh albums chart entry, their sixth Top 10 placement and now their third No.2 set, after their self-titled sixth album also landed in this position in early November of 2022, while their third album “Puddinghead” also debuted at No.2 in mid-April of 2014.

Def Leppard debut at No.3 with their twelfth studio album titled “Diamond Star Halos” (No.5 vinyl), the title being a line from the T. Rex song “Get it On (Bang a Gong)”, and the album has heavy influences from that band along with Davie Bowie and Mott the Hoople, all Glam Rock acts from the early 1970’s. It’s now their sixteenth Top 100 entry (11 studios, 4 best of, 1 live) and their fifth Top 10 entry (4 studios, 1 best of), with this album coming seven years after their self-titled last Top 10 set from November of 2015 which debuted and peaked at No.4.

Daniel Johns’ “FutureNever” set rebounds ten places this week to land at No.4, logging a fourth week within the Top 10 during it’s six week’s of charting, with a physical sales surge again occurring this week, after which is the third successive solo No.1 Album in England for former Oasis member Liam Gallagher, who scores his third Top 10 and now highest charted album locally with “C’Mon You Know” (No.2 vinyl), which debuts at No.5 this week, while a companion live album and video called “Down by The River Thames” was also issued last week.

Kendrick Lamar drops down four places to No.6 with his latest album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”, with the only other declining album within the Top 10 being “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo, dipping three places to No.8. Ed Sheeran’s “= (Equals)” set is back up four places to No.7 thanks to an expanded ‘Tour Edition’ of the album being issued last week, while someone who is actually touring here at the moment is local artist Kid Laroi, whose mixtapes “F**k Love” are back up three places to No.9, scoring a 46th week within the Top 10 (from it’s 97 weeks of charting).

The fourth and final Top 10 debut occurs at No.10 with the first studio album for Canadian singer Tate McRae’s called “i used to think i could fly”, which becomes her first Top 10 Album locally and her second Top 100 entry, as she hit No.97 on April 5th, 2021 with her EP “Too Young to Be Sad”, while the album has so far produced four chart entries in the current single “She’s All I Wanna Be” (HP-19, TW-26), “What Would You Do?” (HP-100, May 23rd), “Chaotic” (HP-39, April 4th) and “feel like shit” (HP-54, November 22nd, 2021).

UP:

The first album rising back up after the Top 10 is the ‘Encanto’ soundtrack which rebounds six places to No.27, after which is the only climbing album for Taylor Swift this week, her “Red (TsV)” (No.15 vinyl) is back up to No.31, while a 20th Anniversary expanded edition of the Eminem album “The Eminem Show” propels that album back up thirty-eight places to land at No.34.

Nirvana’s “Nevermind” (No.7 vinyl) and The Weeknd’s “Starboy” both remain non-movers at No.39 and No.45 respectively, while a No.3 debut on the vinyl sales chart for local artist Tom Cardy and his August 16th, 2021 entry for “Artificial Intelligence” (HP-40) helps the album back into the chart at No.49.

DOWN:

Seven albums leave the Top 10 this week, with Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” (HP-2, WI10-48, No.4 vinyl first week) down four places to No.12, leaving the top ten for the first time ever, followed by “The Highlights” for The Weeknd (HP-2, WI10-43) dropping seven to No.13, and Harry Styles is down to just one album within the Top 10 this week, as his two older sets recede; “Fine Line” (HP-1×3 WI10-81, No.10 vinyl) falls ten places to No.14 and his self-titled debut set (HP-1×1, WI10-8, No.8 vinyl)) drops down eight spots to No.17.

Jack Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You” (HP-2, WI10-3) dips five spots to No.15, “Dance Fever” for Florence + the Machine (HP-2, WI10-2, No.17 vinyl) tumbles down thirteen places to land at No.20, while last week’s No.3 entry by Flume with “Palaces” (HP-, WI10-1) flies down twenty-five chart-perches to land at No.28.

Collections drop for Eminem (16 to No.18), Maroon 5 (15 to No.19, clocking 260 weeks within the Top 100, equal to five years upon the chart {and still not certified!!}), with further declines being for Elton John’s “Diamonds” (30 to No.37, 208 weeks in the T100, equal to for four years on the chart) and Foo Fighters drop to No.48.

For the third time in it’s 63 week chart run the Justin Bieber album “Justice” falls to it’s lowest ever position of No.21, while Taylor Swift has four out of five albums which drops this week, “1989” (17 to No.23), followed further down the chart by “Reputation” (26 to No.41), “folklore” (35 to No.42) and “Lover” (38 to No.43).

Both Billie Eilish entries drop down, with her first set ‘Sleep’ dipping only four spots to No.25, while her second ‘Happier’ set falls into the Top 40 for the first time, down ten places to No.33. “Rumours” (vinyl No.13) for Fleetwood Mac drops down six spots to No.26, after which a series of seven-place drops occur for “Certified Lover Boy” by Drake, Pop Smoke’s ‘Moon’ set and The Weeknd’s “After Hours” album to No.35, No.36 and No.38 respectively. Kendrick’s “Good Kid” set falls back down ten places to No.44, Bruno’s “Doo-Wops” album drops seven to No.50, and last weeks No.36 entry for Bella Taylor-Smith is the highest dropout from last weeks chart.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (S/tk) – Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack (Interscope) is the film score and music from the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise blockbuster, in which he reprises his role as ‘Maverick’. The film has a heap of tracks from acts like David Bowie, T. Rex, Otis Redding and The Who which ARE NOT on this album, while most of the music is performed by Hans Zimmer and Harold Faltermeyer, it does contain the original films single “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins, along with new music by OneRepublic and the albums lead single “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, which is sitting at No.47 this week, having initially peaked at No.36 four weeks ago.

* #47 (S/tk) – Top Gun (1986) Soundtrack (Columbia) makes its first ARIA (post 1988) chart appearance, having first hit No.3 for three weeks in October of 1986, logging thirteen weeks within the Top 10, and producing the singles “Danger Zone” (HP-14×3, Oct. 1986) for Kenny Loggins and “Take My Breath Away” for Berlin which spent three weeks at No.2 from the start of October, and fourth week in November in 1986.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 27th of May to the 2nd of June, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

