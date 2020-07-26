Australian Charts: Juice WRLD To No 1 In Australia

Last week’s No.3 entry for Juice WRLD called “Legends Never Die” is up two places to land in the No.1 spot in Australia, matching its peak in New Zealand (2nd week), America, Canada (1st week) and England (No.1 last week).

“Legends Never Die” becomes the 887th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 737rd for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 25th No.1 album for 2020 and the 35th for the record label Interscope and their fifth for the year after Selena Gomez, Eminem (both in January), Billie Eilish (Feb) and the last was for Lady Gaga (June). And as this album is a posthumous release (issued after his death) it becomes the second such album this year after Pop Smoke on July 10th, with the last posthumous album prior to that to hit the top here being back in April of 2018 for Geoffrey Gurumul Yunupingu with his set “Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow)”.

It’s the first time that the word ‘Legend(s)’ has appeared in a No.1 album title, while it’s the second ever ‘Never’ after The Black Eyed Peas album “The E.N.D. (Energy Never Dies)” for three weeks in June of 2009, while the word ‘Die’ has now graced two previous album titles at No.1, the B.E.P.s set and the last one was for Lana Del Rey with “Born to Die” (1 week on Feb 13th, 2012). The new No.1 album also becomes the 312th by an American performer (solo, duo, group, male or female), the 252nd No.1 album by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas). Juice WRLD also became the 159th American Artist (solo, duo or group) to hit the top here and the 52nd Solo American Male act to hit the top.

Coming in at No.2 is the eighth studio album for American group The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks), whose set “Gaslighter” is their first new release since their 2006’s “Taking the Long Way”, which also debuted and peaked at No.2 (for two weeks though) and overall this is the trios third Top 10 album in Australia as their 2002 sixth set “Home” climbed to No.4 in May of 2003.

The No.1 album from three weeks ago in the Pop Smoke set “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” and the first chart-topping album from the start of the year in the second Harry Styles set “Fine Line” are both back up one spot each to No.3 and No.4 respectively, after which last weeks No.1 set for Lime Cordiale called “14 Steps to a Better You” is down four places to No.5.

Billie Eilish is back up one to No.6 with “When We All Fall Asleep”, swapping places with the cast recording for “Hamilton”, down a spot to No.7, while last weeks No.2 new entry for DMA’s and “The Glow” drops six places this week to land at No.8. The Japanese edition of the latest BTS album renamed “Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey” came in at No.65 last week and thanks in the past week to a physical release of the album, this week it leaps up fifty-six places to land within the Top 10 at a new peak of No.9, becoming the South Korean bands’ sixth Top 10 placing in Australia. Down one spot to No.10 is the Luke Combs second album “What You See is What You Get”, clocking up its eleventh week within the Top 10.

UP:

Elton John’s “Diamonds” set rises back up four to No.12, while Ed Sheeran’s two entries both rise within the Top 20, as his third set “÷ (Divide)” and his fourth “No.6 Collaborations Project” are both back up two places each to No.18 and No.19 respectively. Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” rises back up six to No.26 with the only rising collection being for Queen with their “Greatest Hits” which is up twenty-four spots to No.48 this week, while their biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is up two to No.28, while the only other rising soundtrack is for ‘Frozen 2’ (34 to No.32).

Halsey is back up four places to No.38 with her “Manic” album, Post Malone’s “Stoney” set rises six to No.41, with the last rising album being the Drake set “Scorpion”, up three to No.45.

DOWN:

Two albums leave the Top 10 this week, with the long running third Post Malone album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (HP-1×6, WI10-38a) down one to No.11 and becoming the fifth time it has left the Top 10 (it returned to the ten in late April of 2020), and dropping five to No.13 is the compilation “Music from the Home Front” (HP-1×2. WI10-4).

Dua Lipa drops four places with both of her albums this week, with “Future Nostalgia” down to No.15 and her self-titled set slipping to No.29, while she issued a new remix of her track “Hallucinate” on Friday from her second album. Taylor Swift drops down with her seventh album “Lover” (13 to No.16) and her fifth set “1989” (37 to No.39), while she just issued her eighth album on Friday called “Folklore”, which if it becomes a No.1 album next week will become the 888th No.1 album in Australia (plus her 8th issued as well), unless she is beaten to the top by the new Kanye West album also issued on Friday.

Lewis Capaldi falls five places to No.20 with his debut album, while the recent No.2 set for Bob Dylan and “Rough and Rowdy Days” drops seven spots to No.21 and The Weeknd leaves the Top 20 for the first time with his latest album “After Hours”, down four spots to No.22. Ocean Alley are down four places to No.30 with their recent No.3 set “Lonely Diamond”, after which the BTS album “Map of the Soul: 7” drops nine places to No.31 thanks to a new version hitting the Top 10 this week.

The Billie Eilish EP “Don’t Smile at Me” is back down six to No.33, Dean Lewis drops ten places to No.34 with “A Place We Knew” with dropping collections being for INXS (35 to No.36), Maroon 5 (33 to No.40) and Cold Chisel (44 to No.50). Pop Smoke’s mixtape “Meet the Woo 2” falls six places to No.44 and the Tones and I EP “The Kids are Coming” falls back down eight spots to No.49.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #23 (LP#2) – Ugly is Beautiful by Oliver Tree is the second issued album for the filmmaker, comedian, rapper, producer and singer-songwriter, but his first with a major label, as in 2013 (under the name Tree) he issued “Splitting Branches”, in between he also released three EP’s (two through Atlantic, one self-issued). Australia is the album’s highest chart placing so far, with it also coming in at No.28 in New Zealand and within the Top 40 in both England and Ireland (so far).

* #25 (LP#4) – Brightest Blue by Ellie Goulding is the fourth studio album for the English singer Ellie Goulding, and also the new No.1 set in her home country (her third #1 there too), and her fourth albums chart entry here after “Halcyon” (HP-16, Oct 2012), then an expanded version of that album in “Halcyon Days” (HP-4, peaked June 2014) and her last entry was with “Delirium” (HP-3 upon entry, November 2015). The album features her 2018 singles here “Close to Me”, “Sixteen” and “Hate Me” which featured Juice WRLD plus her latest single “Slow Grenade” with Lauv.

Written, compiled and researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments