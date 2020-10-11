Australian Charts: Queen + Adam Lambert Live Album Lands At No 1

Queen and Adam Lambert debut at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week with “Live Around the World”, becoming the groups third overall chart topping album in Australia and the first for Adam.

“Live Around the World” is the 894th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 744th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 32nd chart-topping album for 2020, the 531st to debut at No.1, the first for the record label Miracle Recordings, and fifth live album of the year, and considering there were no live No.1 albums in the past five years, this strange year continues to deliver the unexpected.

Queen and Adam Lambert appeared at No.1 earlier this year on the live compilation “Artists Unite for Fire Fight” (1 week on March 20th), after which live performance No.1 albums occured for The Tesky Brothers (May 22nd), ‘Music from the Home Front’ (3 broken weeks from June 26th), Metallica (Sept 4th) and now Queen, with this being the bands eleventh live set and first since 2016’s “On Air” (recorded between 1973 and 1977) plus the bands fifth live chart entry in Australia, but their first to hit the top. The new live set for the teaming of Queen and Adam also lands at No.1 in England this week.

Queen previously topped the Australian Albums chart with their album “A Night at the Opera” (2 weeks from 15th of March, 1976) and their second was with their biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (4 weeks from 7th of January, 2019), meaning they’ve had more No.1’s here this century than they did in the last, plus their overall tally of weeks at No.1 here rises to seven in total, placing them equal 93rd on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965-2020)’ alongside Michael Crawford and David Bowie who’ve also racked up seven weeks at the top from three different LPs.

This is the eighth time that the word ‘World’ has appeared in a No.1 album title, while only the second ‘Around’ (the other was a Kings of Leon set “Come Around Sundown” in Oct. 2010) and the fifth with ‘Live’ included in the title. This new No.1 set is also only the fourth chart-topper for the year by an English act, the three prior were Harry Styles (Jan), Dua Lipa (April) and The 1975 (June), while overall this is the 161st No.1 album in Australia by an English act (solo, duo, group, male or female) and the 396th by a Group (local or overseas).

The top four are all new entries this week, following at No.2 is the debut album for South Korean four piece girl group BLACKpink and “THE ALBUM”, which has three singles within the Top 50 from it this week and the album came in at No.1 in New Zealand this week. Coming in at No.3 is the fifteenth studio album for Bon Jovi called “2020”, which becomes their sixteenth Top 10 album (2 comps, 1 live, 13 studios) and their first new material in almost four years as their 2016 set “This House is Not for Sale” hit No.1 in November of that year.

New at No.4 is the second teaming (entry) for rappers 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ called “Savage Mode II”, a follow-up to their 2016 EP “Savage Mode”, while they first charted together here with their previous collaborative effort “Without Warning” (HP-39, Nov 2017), and for both acts this is their first Top 10 berth locally, while the single “Mr. Right Now” with Drake debuts at No.39 this week.

Machine Gun Kelly landed at No.1 in both America and Canada this week with his latest album “Tickets to My Downfall”, which this week here is down three places to No.5, followed by the Pop Smoke set “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” dropping one spot to No.6, while the former No.1 for Keith Urban and “The Speed of Now Part 1” declines three chart rungs to No.7.

Stone Sour and Slipknot lead singer and guitarist Corey Taylor sees his first solo album “CMFT” come in at No.8 this week and it is the No.1 selling vinyl album this week, with Corey previously scoring five Top 10 albums with Slipknot here (3 of them #1’s) and three with Stone Sour. After this fifth and final entry to the ten this week there are one place drops for “folklore” by Taylor Swift and “Fine Line” by Harry Styles to No.9 and No.10 respectively, with Harry logging a 43rd week within the Top 10 this week.

UP:

The first of only two rising albums for the week occurs for last week’s entry by Sufjan Stevens and “The Ascension” which is up four places to a new peak of No.28 thanks to its physical CD and vinyl release last Friday (Oct 2nd). The other riser is just above Sufjan in the Halsey set “Manic” which is back up two places to No.27. That’s it for the risers this week!!

DOWN:

Five albums leave the Top 10 this week, four of which entered their last week, but first the Juice WRLD posthumous set “Legends Never Die” (HP-1×1, WI10-12) which is down two spots to No.12, while last weeks No.1 entry for Joji and “Nectar” (HP-1×1, WI10-1) tumbles this week twelve spots to No.13. The three other dropouts from last weeks ten all fall into the lower fifty this week in “OHMS” by Deftones (#3), “A Quiet Place to Die” for Alpha Wolf (#6) and “Ultra Mono” for IDLES (#7).

Billie Eilish drops down four to No.15 with “When We All Fall Asleep”, and Luke Combs departs the Top 20 with both of his album in “What You See is What You Get” (13 to No.21) and “This One’s for You” (12 to No.22), followed by drops for the Ed Sheeran set “÷ (Divide)” (14 to No.23), Elton John’s “Diamonds” (16 to No.24), Post Malone with “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (15 to No.25) and the Katy Perry latest “Smile” (20 to No.26).

Ed’s most recent album “No.6 Collaborations Project” falls eleven to No.32, the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection” drops ten to No.33 and The Kid Laroi set after eleven weeks of charting with “F*ck Love” drops down sixteen places to No.34. Taylor Swift falls with her two other Top 50 entries in “Lover” (25 to No.36) and “1989” (33 to No.49) and the Eminem (22 to No.38) and INXS (24 to No.41) best of sets also tumble.

With a new Queen album entering at No.1 this week their biopic album for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody” falls fourteen places to No.40, with the other charting soundtracks falling for ‘The Greatest Showman’ (31 to No.44), ‘Hamilton’ (30 to No.45) and ‘Julie & the Phantoms Season 1’ (35 to No.50). Also down are “14 Steps to a Better You” by Lime Cordiale (28 to No.47) and the Post Malone second album “Beerbong’s & Bentley’s” (36 to No.48).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (LP#3) – A N N I V E R S A R Y by Bryson Tiller (RCA) is the third studio album and now second entry for the U.S. singer, with this new set landing one place higher than his second set “True to Self” (HP-12) achieved in June of 2017, plus he’s also set to release a fourth album later this year called “Serenity”. This new album was also issued on October 2nd, the fifth anniversary of his debut set “Trapsoul” being released.

* #14 (Comp#1) – Demo’s Vol.1 + Vol.2 by King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (Flightless)

* #30 (Live#5) – Live in Asheville ’19 by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (Flightless) are two new entries for the local psych-rock act, the first being their first compilation of missing and rare tracks from earlier in their career, while they also score their fifth live entry for 2020, having issued three live albums in January and a fourth in April.

* #16 (Comp#8) – The Rarities by Mariah Carey (Columbia) is a collection of unreleased song to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mariah’s debut self-titled album from 1990, with this album containing 15 tracks from recordings between 1990 to 2020, plus a second CD of a live recording from her 1996 ‘Daydream World tour’ containing 17 tracks.

* #18 (LP#2.2) – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? by Oasis (Big Brother) was just re-issued to celebrate the albums 25th anniversary, with a silver vinyl version coming out last week (#4 selling vinyl for this week) and a 2CD set coming on October 23rd. The original 1995/96 chart run saw the album spend five weeks at No.1 in February and March of 1996, around the time that the single “Wonderwall” was riding high on our charts.

* #19 (EP#2) – Piano Salt (EP) by Angie McMahon (AWAL) is a live stripped back seven track version of her debut album “Salt”, which peaked at No.5 in August of 2019, performed on piano and also filmed for release, so overall this is her second chart entry locally and it is the No.3 selling vinyl album this week.

* #31 (LP#5.3) – State of the Art (Instrumental Edition) by Hilltop Hoods (Hilltop Hoods Inc.) is the second highest selling vinyl release of the week, with this limited edition red vinyl of their fifth album (HP-1 for two weeks from June 22nd, 2009), with plans for the band to issue instrumental version of their last four albums.

* #35 (Live#4) – Us + Them by Roger Waters (Columbia) is the companion album of his concert film of the same name, which followed the 2017-18 world tour of the Pink Floyd founder. The 17 track set contains solo and Floyd material on the album like “Another Brick in the Wall”, “Money”, “Wish You Were Here”, “Dogs” and “Pigs”. Overall this is his eighth Top 100 entry in Australia, four solo studio albums and four live sets now.

* #37 (LP#8) – Melanie C by Melanie C (Red Girl Media) is the eighth studio album for the former Spice Girls member and her third overall to chart, plus her second Top 50 landing. She first charted with her debut set “Northern Star” (HP-32, October 1999) and then her second album “Reason” (HP-71, 2003).

* #42 (LP#2) – Yesteryear by Cosmo’s Midnight (Nite High) is the second album for the Sydney brothers Cosmo and Patrick Liney, whose debut set “What Comes Next” made it to No.36 in June of 2018, thus this new set becomes their second Top 50 entry.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

