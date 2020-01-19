Australian Charts: Selena Gomez Debuts At No 1 With ‘Rare’ Album

The third solo album (6th overall LP) for singer Selena Gomez called “Rare” becomes the first No.1 album of the 2020’s, plus the first new No.1 of the year, and also her first chart-topping album for ARIA.

“Rare” becomes the 865th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 715th for ARIA (1983 to 2020) and the 504th to debut at No.1 (since the first in 1976), while it’s also the 32nd No.1 for the record label Interscope, their last being in July of 2019 for Billie Eilish. And other than Norway we are the only two countries (so far) to make this a No.1 album, as it entered at No.2 in both New Zealand and England, while No.3 in Germany.

Selena also lands her overall fifth albums chart entry (3 solo, 2 as Selena & the Scene) and her third successive Top 10 album after “Stars Dance” (HP-8, late July 2013) and “Revival” (HP-3, Mid-October 2015), thus her new album also becomes not only her first No.1 album but also her highest charted album locally, while it’s also her first new album in just over four years.

Three singles from the album have charted so far, with the albums title track debuting at No.23 this week, while it was preceded by “Lose You to Love Me” (HP-2, TW-20) and “Look at Her Now” (HP-29, TW-84). This is the first time that the word ‘Rare’ has appeared in a No.1 albums title (the previous highest ‘Rare’ named album was for Panic! At the Disco with “Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!” in 2013, HP-26), while Selena’s album becomes the 306th by an America artist to hit the top here (and the first since Luke Combs last November), plus the 133rd No.1 album by a Female artist (local or overseas, and the first since “Hilda’ by Jessica Mauboy in late October, 2019). Selena is now also the 156th American artist to hit the No.1 albums spot in Australia (solo, duo, group, male or female) and the 37th American Female Solo Singer to do so also, the last NEW one was Billie Eilish last April to July (the last U.S. Solo Female artist to make it to No.1 here was Taylor Swift’s “Lover” on 2nd of Sept., 2019).

After three broken weeks at No.1 the second Harry Styles album “Fine Line” is down one spot to No.2, which in turn pushes down the Billie Eilish debut set “When We All Fall Asleep…” to No.3, after that the Elton John compilation set “Diamonds” is back up four places to No.4 thanks to him being in the middle of his national tour of Australia, followed by a two place drop to No.5 for the soundtrack to the film ‘Frozen 2′.

There are two more entries into the Top 10 this week, both live albums by the same artist, in local psychedelic-rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard with “Live in Adelaide ’19” and “Live in Paris ’19” which enter at No.6 and No.9 respectively. These become the bands eighth and ninth Top 10 albums in Australia and a third edition of the live sets also enters at No.34 this week too.

Ed Sheeran’s duets album “No.6 Collaborations Project” is back down two places to No.7, followed by a four place slump to No.8 for the Post Malone set “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (returns for ninth week at No.1 in Canada), while the current national tour for Cold Chisel sees their December 2019 No.1 album “Blood Moon” rebound seven places this week to jump back to No.10 for a fourth overall week within the Top 10.

UP:

* With Lizzo in the country on tour her album “Cuz I Love You” is up eleven spots to land at a new peak of No.19, having previously peaked at No.26 last October, thus this is its first week within the Top 20 here.

* The Roddy Ricch album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” reclaims the No.1 albums spot in America (2nd overall week) this week thanks to his single “The Box” also being their No.1 single. Here that song jumps into the Top 10 for the first time (18 to No.7), while his album here climbs three places to land at a new peak of No.30.

* The Hilltop Hoods’ “The Great Expanse” rebounds nine spots to No.41 this week.

* Elton John not only rises back into the Top 5 this week, but his classic album “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” rebounds twelve spots to No.47.

* Chris Brown’s Album “Indigo” rises again this week, up four to No.59.

* Climbing collections this week are for The Wiggles (70 to No.62), The Killers (80 to No.75), The Foo Fighters (90 to No.80), Bon Jovi (returns #93) and Australian Crawl (returns #100).

* With a second single charting this week for Doja Cat from her “Hot Pink” album, that set rebounds a massive twenty-three spots to No.71.

* Adele’s “25” is back up twelve spots to No.81, while her “21” set returns at No.92.

* With The Weeknd scoring a third No.2 single in Australia this week, his last album “Starboy” climbs back up twelve spots to No.83.

* Two further returning albums this week are “Evolve” for Imagine Dragons (#96) and “Love Monster” by Amy Shark (#98).

DOWN:

* Four albums leave the Top 10 this week, starting with first-time-leaver “The Kids are Coming” EP for Tones and I (HP-3, WI10-19, 6 to No.11), which scores its first sales cert and is now Gold (●) in sales. After leaping back into the Top 10 last week, the Lewis Capaldi debut set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extant” (HP-7, WI10-2a) drops back down six spots to No.13 (it returns for an 8th week at the top in the UK). Luke Combs also returned to the T10 last week with “What You See is What You Get” (HP-1×1, WI10-4a) and this week drops back down five to No.15, followed by the Taylor Swift seventh album “Lover” (HP-1×1, WI10-16a), falling seven to No.16.

* The Cold Chisel album climbed back into the Top 10 this week, while their “All for You-Best of” is down one spot to No.14, with other falling or dropping best of sets being for Paul Kelly (15 to No.18), INXS (32 to No.37), Maroon 5 (38 to No.42), Eminem (42 to No.55), Green Day (66 to No.70, new single issued on Friday called “Oh Yeah!”), Jason DeRulo (68 to No.73), Queen (GH 81 to No.82) and a massive drop for Human Nature (55 to No.89).

* The Travis Scott side-project Jackboys sees their self-titled album fall ten spots to No.22.

* Camila Cabello falls down seven places to No.23 with her “Romance” set.

* Soundtracks moving down this week are for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (26 to No.29), ‘The Greatest Showman’ (27 to No.31), ‘A Star is Born’ (29 to No.39), ‘Frozen’ (44 to No.45), ‘Cats’ (37 to No.52) and after two weeks its goodbye for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (HP-25) which departs from No.87.

* The Teskey Brothers’ “Run Home Slow” set dips seven places to No.32, while their previous album “Half Mile Harvest” plummets twenty-three spots to No.95.

* The Ariana Grande set “thank u, next” drops down seven places to No.35.

* The self-titled fourth Shawn Mendes album falls eight places to No.43.

* The two Juice WRLD entries drop for “Goodbye & Good Riddance” (48 to No.51) and “Death Race for Love” (57 to No.64).

* Pink’s “Hurts 2B Human” drops down eight spots to No.57.

* The Coldplay latest set “Everyday Life” plummets this week thirty-one spots to No.65.

* 73 weeks ago Eminem released a surprise album called “Kamikaze”, which this week is down six spots to No.67. He just issued another surprise release on Friday called “Music to Be Murdered by”, so expect this album to rebound next week thanks to the new release.

* The Rod Stewart and R.P.O. album “You’re in My Heart” drops down twelve spots to No.68.

* Triple J’s “Like a Version Vol.15” is down fourteen spots to No.72.

* Trippie Redd takes a ten place fall to No.85 with “A Love Letter to You 4”.

* “Norman F**king Rockwell” for Lana Del Rey drops down twenty-one spots to No.90.

* The Tool set “Fear Inoculum” dips fifteen places to No.91.

* The last big drop of the week is the Jessica Mauboy set “Hilda”, down twenty-four to No.97.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #34 (Live#3) – Live in Brussels ’19 by King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard joins the other two Top 10 entries this week to become the third live album for the local psychedelic-rock outfit from Melbourne, with the third of the three sets being recorded in Brussels during their 2019 European tour. Proceeds from the bands first three ever Live albums will go to fire relief charities around Australia.

