Australian Charts: The Weeknd Topples Adele for No 1 Album - Noise11.com

The first new No.1 Album for 2022 occurs this week as the fifth studio album for The Weeknd called “Dawn FM” becomes his fourth chart-topping album in Australia.

“Dawn FM” (Republic) is the 934th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 784th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 20th No.1 for the record label Republic and the fourth for The Weeknd after “Beauty Behind the Madness” (7th Sept., 2015), “Starboy” (5th Dec., 2016) and “After Hours” (30th March, 2020), all of which spent a single week at No.1.

Which means that The Weeknd has now had four No.1’s with a total of four weeks at the top, placing his at equal 140th on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ alongside other acts with 4x4wk #1’s at the top like Bring Me the Horizon, Lana Del Rey, The Amity Affliction and 5 Seconds of Summer. “Dawn FM” has also landed its first week at the top in England, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Lithuania and The Netherlands.

Both of the words ‘dawn’ and ‘FM” make their first appearance in No.1 Album titles, with the previous highest ‘dawn’ being Bernard Fanning with “Brutal Dawn” (HP-2, June 2017). The new No.1 Album also becomes the 36th chart-topping set for a Canadian artist (solo male or female, duo or group) and the 267th by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas). The Weeknd is also now in a three-way tie with two other Solo Male Canadian artists in Justin Bieber and Drake with four No.1 Albums apiece, while the lead in that field for now is Michael Buble with five #1’s.

Local artist Angus Stone debuts at No.2 this week with his third album under his moniker of Dope Lemon; “Rose Pink Cadillac”, his fifth album all up, becoming his third No.2 solo album in the process, as his second release was as Angus Stone called “Broken Brights” (HP-2, July 2012), while his two previous Dope Lemon releases were “Honey Bones” (HP-11, April 2016) and “Smooth Big Cat” (HP-2, July 2019).

After seven weeks at No.1 the fourth Adele album “30” drops down two places to land at No.3, while the album was the second highest selling album for 2021 (EOY#2), and it has regained the No.1 spot in Canada this week (6th week overall). This is followed by Ed Sheeran and his “= (Equals)” (EOY#6) album, also down two spots, to sit at No.4 this week.

Two animated soundtracks sit within the Top 10 this week, with the Disney film ‘Encanto’ rising one spot to a new peak of No.5, while the Universal/Illumination movie “Sing 2” sees it’s cast recording also up a single place, landing at a new peak of No.10, taking three weeks within the Top 50 to land a Top 10 berth, the same amount of time the first ‘Sing’ soundtrack took (although it leapt from 21 to No.3 in it’s third chart week).

The No.1 Album for 2021 was the debut set for Olivia Rodrigo called “SOUR”, which this week is down three spots to No.6, followed by a two place dip to No.7 for Doja Cat and “Planet Her” (EOY#8), while the new No.1 for The Weeknd helps his collection “The Highlights” (EOY #9) to move back up one spot to No.8, after which the album “Red (Taylor’s version)” (EOY#19) for Taylor Swift drops five places to No.9 this week.

UP:

Harry Styles remains stable at No.16 with “Fine Line” (EOY#7), which is newly certified 2x▲Platinum in sales, while the first rising album outside of the Top 10 this week is all the way down at No.21, the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection” (EOY#22) is back up four places, with a small one place rise to No.23 for the second Luke Combs album (EOY#14) and then a two place hike to No.28 for Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” (EOY#25).

Taylor Swift has two rising albums this week, both up five places apiece, “Lover” (EOY#37) to No.32 and “Reputation” (EOY#62) to No.34. The Weeknd’s last album “After Hours” (EOY#50) rebounds twenty-eight places this week to No.36 thanks to his new No.1 set, while Morgan Wallen is back up three to No.38 with “Dangerous” (EOY#23), and the Little Mix best of “Between Us” rises seven spots to sit this week at No.39.

Lewis Capaldi and his long-charting album (EOY#31) moves back up eight to No.41, the XXXTentacion set “?” (EOY#40) is back up five places to No.46, followed by “Donda” (EOY#36) for Kanye West, which moved seven spots this week to No.47.

DOWN:

Two of the three Top 10 dropouts this week fall into the Top 20, “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa (HP-1×2, WI10-56a, EOY#4) down three to No.11 and “Justice” by Justin Bieber (HP-1×3, WI10-26, EOY#5) also down three places to No.13. There are two place dips for Kid Laroi (12 to No.14, EOY#3), Billie Eilish (13 to No.15, EOY#17) and “÷ (Divide)” for Ed Sheeran (15 to No.17, EOY#13), while Lil’ Nas X drops five places to No.19 with “Montero” (EOY#72).

Elton John’s “Diamonds” collection (EOY#16) falls seven places to No.24, followed by a five place dive to No.25 for the latest Juice WRLD album “Fighting Demons”. Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” wain four spots to No.26 (EOY#21) and Taylor Swift drops down with “folklore” (28 to No.30, EOY#20) and “evermore” (34 to No.40, EOY#15).

ABBA’s “Voyage” (EOY#10) tumbles ten places this week to No.33, with other big declines occurring for Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack (35 to No.43, EOY#32), the INXS “Very Best of” (32 to No.45, EOY#35), Nirvana’s “Nevermind” (31 to No.48), “AM” for The Arctic Monkeys (36 to No.50, EOY#41) and leaving from last week’s Top 10 is the Radiohead repackaged albums “Kid A Mnesia” (LW-7, WI10-2).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #12 (LP#3) – DS4EVER by Gunna (Young Stoner Life/300 Entertainment/Atlantic) is the third studio album for the American rapper born Sergio Kitchens, and the fourth in his Drip Season series, as this albums full title is Drip Season 4 Ever, as he has previously issued three ‘Drip Season’ mixtapes (2016, 2017 and 2018), while his first studio album was called “Drip or Drown 2”, after which his second set “Wunna” became his second chart entry in Australia, peaking at No.17 in late May of 2020, prior to which he first chart appearance was alongside Lil’ Baby on their collaborative mixtape “Drip Harder” (HP-45, Oct., 2018).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 7th to the 13th of January, 2022

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

