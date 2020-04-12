Australian Charts: Violent Soho ‘Everything Is A-OK’ Debuts At No 1

The fifth studio album for local Australian alt-rock band Violent Soho called “Everything is A-OK” debuts at No.1 on the Australian Albums chart this week, becoming their second successive #1 set locally.

“Everything is A-OK” becomes the 875th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 725th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 514th to debut at No.1 (since 1976) and the thirteenth No.1 for 2020, while also the second for the band Violent Soho and their record label I OH YOU, as their fourth set “WACO” debuted at No.1 on the 28th of March, 2016 (four years and two weeks ago) spending a single week at the top.

It’s rare for an Aussie act to be dethroned by an another Aussie, but even rarer is a local band knocking off another Australian band, as Violent Soho take over the top spot from 5SOS, who were the last instigators of such a coupe in 2018 when their “Youngblood” set took over from the Sheppard album “Watching the Sky” (18th & 25th of June, 2018). This new No.1 album becomes the 387th by a Group to hit the top (local or overseas) and also the 240th by an Australian Act (solo, duo, group, male or female) and the fourth for 2020. This is the first time that the word ‘OK’ (or even ‘Okay’) has appeared a No.1 album title, and the second for the word ‘Everything’ the other being the Ariana Grande set “My Everything” (1 week on 1st of Sept., 2014).

Dua Lipa is stable at No.2 with her entry from last week in “Future Nostalgia”, which is the new No.1 set in her native England this week, while it lost its top spot in New Zealand after one week. After which is the second and final Top 10 debut this week, this time by local rapper Kerser and his ninth studio album called “Roll the Dice” which enters at No.3, becoming his seventh Top 10 placement locally and his eighth Top 50 and ninth Top 100 entry, plus it’s now his second highest placed album behind his 2019 eighth set “Lifestyle” which entered at No.2 last March.

Back up two places to No.4 is the recent No.1 compilation “Artists United for Fire Fight”, while The Weeknd holds for a second week at No.1 in America and Canada with his latest set “After Hours”, which here is down one spot to No.5, with last weeks No.1 set “C A L M” for 5 Seconds of Summer dropping this week to No.6. Stable are the Harry Styles set “Fine Line” and Billie Eilish album “When We All Fall Asleep…” at No.7 and No.8 respectively. The Pearl Jam new entry from last week called “Gigaton” drops six places to No.9, while Elton John’s best of set “Diamonds” is back up four places to No.10 and scoring a 28th week inside the Top 10 thanks to his recent world wide online concert to raise money for health workers dealing with COVID-19 situation.

UP:

* The first rise outside of the Top 10 is for the Eminem album “Music to Be Murdered By”, up one to No.19, while his collection “Curtain Call: The Hits” rebounds back into the Top 50 at No.39.

* Luke Combs’ “What You See” set is stable at No.17, while his older set “This One’s for You” is up two to No.21.

* Halsey rises two spots to No.25 with her “Manic” set.

* This past week the film ‘The Greatest Showman’ was screened on TV, thus the soundtrack rises back up thirteen spots to No.28, with the only other rising soundtrack being for Queen’s biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (34 to No.31).

* The 1977 album “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac is celebrating its 43rd anniversary of chart entry this past week by rising back up seven spots to No.32.

DOWN;

* Three albums leave the Top 10 this week, starting with Justin Bieber set “Changes” (HP-2, WI10-7) down four spots to No.13, followed by an eighteen place slide to No.23 for last weeks entry for The Chats and “High Risk Behaviour” (HP-5, WI10-1) and another of last weeks new entries tumbles in “ADHD” for Joyner Lucas (HP-9, WI10-1, 9 to No.26).

* Ed Sheeran is back down two spots to No.15 with his “No.6 Collaborations Project” and down four to No.20 with his Divide set.

* BTS leave the Top 20 and drop to No.22 with “Map of the Soul: 7”.

* LAUV sees a six place slide to No.27 for his album “~How I’m Feeling~”.

* Niall Horan’s “Heartbreak Weather” set falls down seven places to No.33.

* Doja Cat scored her second Top 30 single this week, but her album “Hot Pink” is down seven to No.37.

* The No.1 album from five weeks ago for Lil’ Uzi Vert called “Eternal Atake” is this week down eighteen places to No.43.

* After cracking one year on the chart last week, this week the Khalid set “Free Spirit” is down seven to No.44.

* Final seven place slump occurs for The Chainsmokers set “World War Joy” to No.49.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #1 (LP#5) – Everything is A-OK by Violent Soho

* #3 (LP#9) – Roll the Dice by Kerser

* #12 (LP#8) – Wake Up, Sunshine by All Time Low becomes the seventh chart entry (six studios and one best of collection) for the American rock band, who this week in history debuted at No.1 in England with their sixth album “Future Hearts” (13th of April, 2015, 1 week stay), and the band have not charted here since their sixth set “Last Young Renegade” (HP-7, June 2017), while here this is their fifth Top 20 placing too.

* #30 (LP#13) – Titans of Creation by Testament is now the second entry here for the US rock band, as their twelfth set “Brotherhood of the Snake” debuted and peaked at No.24 in November of 2016.

* #41 (LP#2) – Southside by Sam Hunt is the U.S. country singer’s second album and also his first to chart nationally, while his 2014 debut set “Montevallo” made it to No.4 on the ARIA country chart.

* #50 (LP#4) – It is What is it by Thundercat is the first Top 50 entry for the American rapper born Stephen Lee Bruner whose last album “Drunk” made it to No.58 in 2017.

