Australian Simple Minds and OMD Dates Rescheduled For 2021

Roundhouse Entertainment and Frontier Touring wish to advise that it is necessary to reschedule the SIMPLE MINDS Australian and New Zealand tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Federal and State Government directives. The 40 Years of Hits Tour, originally scheduled for November and December 2020, will now take place in December 2021.

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds said: “The frustration of seeing yet more live shows being rescheduled is huge. We are determined to make even more effort for our fans in Australia and New Zealand. In the meantime we ask all of you to keep your tickets – and keep the faith. We guarantee our live shows will be worth the extra wait. Thanks to all!”

Special guests ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK (OMD) will be joining them on all the revised dates.

Existing tickets remain valid for the new dates.

SIMPLE MINDS’ 40 Years of Hits Tour will now be taking place on the following dates at these venues in 2021: Tuesday December 7 in Melbourne at Margaret Court Arena; Thursday December 9 in Sydney at First State Super Theatre; as well as a day on the green events at Perth’s Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Thursday December 2; Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC on Saturday December 4; Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley NSW on Saturday December 11; and Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD on Sunday December 12.

The tour will then travel to New Zealand to play at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on Wednesday December 15; TSB Arena in Wellington on Friday December 17; and a day on the green in Auckland at Villa Maria Winery on Saturday December 18.

The a day on the green concerts in Australia will also feature Aussie chart-toppers EUROGLIDERS.

Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets; all tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates – no need to do anything, just hold on to your tickets.

Patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows will be entitled to a full refund from their authorised point of purchase. Please note, only the credit card holder who purchased the ticket(s) can seek a refund via their authorised point of purchase. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via “Ticket Forward”, you will need to contact the original ticket buyer for your refund.

Roundhouse Entertainment and Frontier Touring apologise to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by these rescheduled dates, and thank fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances.

RESCHEDULED TOUR DATES 2021

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Simple Minds, OMD, Eurogliders*(Not performing at Villa Maria Winery)

Thurs Dec 2, 2021 Kings Park & Botanic Garden, WA

Sat Dec 4, 2021 Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Sat Dec 11, 2021 Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sun Dec 12, 2021 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Sat Dec 18, 2021 Villa Maria Winery, Auckland, NZ

Tickets on sale now

From www.ticketmaster.com.au & 136 100

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

INDOOR SHOWS – FRONTIER TOURING

Simple Minds and OMD

Tues Dec 7, 2021 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thurs Dec 9, 2021 First State Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wed Dec 15, 2021 Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Fri Dec 17, 2021 TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

Tickets on sale now

From www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849

All event information www.frontiertouring.com

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the A Day On The Green and Frontier Touring websites.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments