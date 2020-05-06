 Australian True Crime To Stream Virtual Live Event - Noise11.com
Australian True Crime

Australian True Crime To Stream Virtual Live Event

by Paul Cashmere on May 6, 2020

in News

The popular Australian True Crime podcast will become a virtual live event.

The initiative is a lockdown event designed to keep the entertainment industry operational. “It is no secret that COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the live touring industry. With all touring on indefinite hiatus, promoters and creators alike have been forced to pivot and find new and exciting ways to deliver fans a live experience in their loungerooms. We have worked hard developing a different approach to live-streaming; an approach that combines high production value and unique interactive experiences,” says Brad Drummond of TEG Dainty.

Meshel Laurie and Emily Webb will broadcast the live in conversation event with Narelle Fraser and Ron Iddles on on May 16.

Australian True Crime is a weekly podcast found on Spotify.

Early bird tickets (strictly limited) start at $14.90 and go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 6 May at 12 noon AEST from www.tegdainty.com.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Custard by Lyndal Irons
Bluey’s Dad Bandit’s Band Custard Have A New Song

Custard have a new song ‘The Min Min Lights’, an album ‘Respect All Lifeforms’ on the way and singer David McCormack is a hit with everyone 5 and under as the voice of Bandit in ‘Bluey’.

19 hours ago
Dog Trumpet, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Perform Live From Home To Launch Great South Road Album

Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa's Dog Trumpet spent one hour from home on Saturday night launching the new album 'Great South Road'.

2 days ago
Birds of Tokyo Human Design
Australian Charts: Birds Of Tokyo ‘Human Design’ Is The No 1 Album

The sixth studio album for Perth band Birds of Tokyo called "Human Design" becomes the bands second No.1 album as it debuts at the top of the Australian Albums chart.

2 days ago
Diesel at Red Hot Summer
Diesel Sets Release Date for ‘Sunset Suburbia’ Album

Diesel has used isolation finishing off his next album at his Sydney home. ‘Sunset Suburbia’ is the name of the record and you can expect it on 28 August.

2 days ago
The Rubens
The Rubens Announce Revised Dates For Postponed Tour

The Rubens will now start their 'Live In Life' tour in September.

2 days ago
Dog Trumpet Great South Road
Dog Trumpet To Stream The Launch Of ‘Great South Road’ On Facebook Saturday

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa, aka Dog Trumpet, will perform live on Facebook this Saturday night for the launch of their new album ‘Great South Road’.

5 days ago
Melbourne Recital Centre
Why Are Victorian Government Venues Still Selling Tickets After July 1?

Government-owned venues in Victoria are still selling concert tickets for shows scheduled after July 1 despite a very clear message from the Premier and the Chief Medical Officer suggesting it will be a long, long time before the music industry is allowed to return to normal.

5 days ago