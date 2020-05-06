Australian True Crime To Stream Virtual Live Event

The popular Australian True Crime podcast will become a virtual live event.

The initiative is a lockdown event designed to keep the entertainment industry operational. “It is no secret that COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the live touring industry. With all touring on indefinite hiatus, promoters and creators alike have been forced to pivot and find new and exciting ways to deliver fans a live experience in their loungerooms. We have worked hard developing a different approach to live-streaming; an approach that combines high production value and unique interactive experiences,” says Brad Drummond of TEG Dainty.

Meshel Laurie and Emily Webb will broadcast the live in conversation event with Narelle Fraser and Ron Iddles on on May 16.

Australian True Crime is a weekly podcast found on Spotify.

Early bird tickets (strictly limited) start at $14.90 and go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 6 May at 12 noon AEST from www.tegdainty.com.

