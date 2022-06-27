Australians at Glastonbury – Amyl and The Sniffers - Noise11.com

Watch Amyl & The Sniffers perform ‘Knifey’ at Glastonbury.

Amyl and the Sniffers formed in Melbourne in 2016. Their most recent album ‘Comfort for Me’ debuted at no 2 in Australia and reached no 21 in the UK.

‘Comfort for Me’ is shortlisted for two AIR Awards in 2022. The band has won four Music Victoria Awards as well as the 2019 ARIA Award for Best Rock Album.

