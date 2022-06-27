 Australians at Glastonbury – Amyl and The Sniffers - Noise11.com
Amyl and the Sniffers Amy Taylor and Bryce Wilson at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11

Amyl and the Sniffers Amy Taylor and Bryce Wilson at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11

Australians at Glastonbury – Amyl and The Sniffers

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2022

in News

Watch Amyl & The Sniffers perform ‘Knifey’ at Glastonbury.

Amyl and the Sniffers formed in Melbourne in 2016. Their most recent album ‘Comfort for Me’ debuted at no 2 in Australia and reached no 21 in the UK.

‘Comfort for Me’ is shortlisted for two AIR Awards in 2022. The band has won four Music Victoria Awards as well as the 2019 ARIA Award for Best Rock Album.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Australians at Glastonbury – Courtney Barnett

Five Australian acts performed at Glastonbury 2022 and all five were from Melbourne.

5 seconds ago
Sampa The Great at Glastonbury photo by Noise11
Australians At Glastonbury – Sampa The Great

Watch as Melbourne’s Sampa The Great performs ‘Never Forget’ at Glastonbury.

3 hours ago
The Avalanches
Australians At Glastonbury – The Avalanches

Melbourne’s The Avalanches were on the other side on the world on Saturday night performing at Glastonbury.

3 hours ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo and Live Nation To Donate $1 Million To Abortion Groups

Lizzo has teamed up with promoter Live Nation to donate $1 million (£815,000) to abortion rights groups following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

5 hours ago
Bring Me The Horizon photo by Noise11
Bring Me The Horizon Have New Song Set To Go

Bring Me The Horizon will release their next single, 'Strangers', on July 6.

4 days ago
George Ezra
George Ezra Cancels Gig Due To Laryngitis

George Ezra has been forced to cancel a gig in Denmark due to illness, possibly scuppering a rumoured secret performance at Glastonbury.

4 days ago
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Dua Lipa Sued Over Paparazzi Photo On Social Media

Dua Lipa has been sued for a second time for posting a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram.

4 days ago