Australia’s Rüfüs du Sol Win First Grammy Award - Noise11.com

Sydney’s Rüfüs du Sol have won their first Grammy Award after being nominated three times.

In 2022 they won Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Alive’ beating “Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta, “Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo, “Before,” James Blake, “Heartbreak,” Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, “You Can Do It,” Caribou and “The Business,” Tiësto.

Click here for the complete 2022 Grammy Awards winners list.

Rüfüs du Sol were nominated in 2020 for Best Dance Recording for ‘Underwater’ and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Solace’.

Rüfüs du Sol have also won one AIR Award, four ARIA Awards, two Electronic Music Awards and one J Award.

