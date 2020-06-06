Ball Park Music Chill From Brisbane With New Song ‘Day & Age’

Ball Park Music’s new video ‘Day & Age’ was filmed on what they say was Brisbane’s coldest May day in a century. It got down to 11 degrees on 23 May. Yes, Brisbane people are funny … they think that’s cold.

Anywho, check it out:

The song also comes with a letter from Ball Park Music’s Sam Comack.

“There’s only one thing more boring than listening to other people’s dreams, and that’s listening to their problems.” – Adrian Mole, aged 13 3/4.

And so it is that I evolve from telling you about my problems to telling you about my dreams. For months I jotted down anything I could recall, believing that perhaps our dreams did indeed possess some sacred power. Verse after verse stretched on – more than I could ever need or want for one little song. The words seemed to arrange themselves. Some were put to pasture while others found themselves a permanent place to cosy up within the bars of this song.

It never asked much of me. It never asked me to veer off the path and see what else was around. Never forced me to sit at the blank page fretting. At first it was just a dot in a wobbling horizon. In time, it rode its bike through the quiet main street of my mind and threw the newspaper right at my head. And I just said, ’Thank You’.”

There is an album on the way too but right now that release comes with the disclaimer “out sometime in 2020”.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments