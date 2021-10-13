Band of Horses Set Date For Sixth Album - Noise11.com

Band of Horses have downed tools on their sixth album. ‘They Are Great’ will be released on 21 January 2022.

The first song we get to hear is ‘Crutch’.

Band of Horses founder Ben Bridwell said in a statement, “I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life. Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”

Things Are Great Tracklisting

Warning Signs

Crutch

Tragedy of the Commons

In The Hard Times

In Need of Repair

Aftermath

Lights

Ice Night We’re Having

You Are Nice To Me

Coalinga

Band of Horses ‘Things Are Great’ will be released on 21 January 2022.

