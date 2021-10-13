Band of Horses Set Date For Sixth Album - Noise11.com

Band of Horses have downed tools on their sixth album. ‘They Are Great’ will be released on 21 January 2022.
The first song we get to hear is ‘Crutch’.
Band of Horses founder Ben Bridwell said in a statement, “I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life. Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”
Things Are Great Tracklisting
Warning Signs
Crutch
Tragedy of the Commons
In The Hard Times
In Need of Repair
Aftermath
Lights
Ice Night We’re Having
You Are Nice To Me
Coalinga
Band of Horses ‘Things Are Great’ will be released on 21 January 2022.
