Barack Obama Inspired Adam Weiner To Take Low Cut Connie Full Time

President Barack Obama changed the life of Adam Weiner when in 2015 he included Adam’s Low Cut Connie song ‘Boozophilia’ on his Spotify playlist.

“I was working as a teacher. Just going into debt and trying to keep the band afloat,” Adam tells Noise11.com. “I woke up one morning and had a zillion phone calls and a zillion text messages. Barack Obama had put had put our song on his playlist of his 20 favourite songs. This is something he has done every year since. He did it first in 2016. The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Sly & The Family Stone and Low Cut Connie”.

Watch the Low Cut Connie Noise11.com interview:

The Obama inclusion came from nowhere. “At this point we weren’t signed. I’ve never been signed to a label. I didn’t get signed to a big label. I didn’t get signed to a small label. I was the underdog,” Adam says. “I was Rocky Balboa just trying to get my band into the conversation. When Barack Obama put that song on the list it was national news in the United States. It was a big deal”.

It went further. “Then I got invited to The White House and I got to spend about four minutes with him. He said ‘Adam, I like what you’re doing. I like your style. Keep it up’. That meant everything to me. It put wind in my sales. He made he understand my art was reaching people. Even though the industry hasn’t picked up on it people where and I needed to commit and push this art out in a bigger way”.

The Low Cut Connie fan base was picking us some fairly high profile fans. “Elton John got into the band, then Howard Stern and Bruce Springsteen, all these people elevated the name Low Cut Connie,” Adam says. “I knew I had reached a level where I had to fully commit and do it 365 days a year. It ain’t easy. Rock and Roll ain’t easy. Putting a band together, keeping a band together and surviving is like pushing a boulder up a mountain. ‘Private Lives’ is the first album I have put together since I got over a hump. I realised that I made it to a level that I’m going to stick around for a while”.

The Low Cut Connie album ‘Private Lives’ will be released on 13 October, 2020.

