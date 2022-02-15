 Barry White Classic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Gets A Lord Finesse Make Over - Noise11.com
Barry White, Noise11, Photo

Barry White

Barry White Classic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Gets A Lord Finesse Make Over

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2022

in News

Barry White’s 70s soul classic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ has been given a remix makeover by Lord Finesse.

Lord Finesse has been around since 1989. His debut album ‘The Funky Technician’ was recorded wit DJ Mike Smooth. He produced ‘The Message’ on Dr Dre’s ‘2001’ in 1997 and had a sample featured on Fatboy Slim’s ‘The Rockafeller Skank’.

Barry White’s original 1973 hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ was the first single from his second album ‘Stone Gon’. The song reached no 7 in the USA. Lisa Stainsfield made it a hit again in 1989 on her album ‘All Around The World’.

Barry White died in 2003 at age 58.

