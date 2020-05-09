Beatles, Stones, Dylan Tweet About Little Richard

Beatles, Stones and Dylan are tweeting about the death of Rock and Roll icon Little Richard at the age of 87.

Little Richard died after a battle with bone cancer.

here is what the famous said today about Little Richard:

Ron Wood

I shall miss him, God bless Little Richard ~ rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mGdhqqRG1t — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 9, 2020

Mick Jagger

Keith Richards

So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed. There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll! pic.twitter.com/yU1EJmjejU — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) May 9, 2020

Bob Dylan

In his presence he was always the same Little Richard that I first heard and was awed by growing up and I always was the same little boy. Of course he’ll live forever. But it’s like a part of your life is gone. — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 9, 2020

Ringo Starr

A night to remember little Richard. And the boys peace and love. ✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒☮️ pic.twitter.com/VsRDLTVeeJ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

Yoko Ono

Rest in Peace, Little Richard

love, yoko pic.twitter.com/VKa6bdsNxo — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) May 9, 2020

Plastic Ono Band

Julian Lennon

R.I.P. Little Richard… You were a Pioneer 🙏🏻 It was a Honour to have met you all those years ago…. Have fun Up there! How could you not! ♥️ My Sincere Condolences to family & friends….https://t.co/Vz0EKjLDc5 — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) May 9, 2020

Slim Jim Phantom

RIP #LittleRichard THE GREATEST BY A MILE, Best, SJP pic.twitter.com/zaWBC2xOVu — Slim Jim Phantom (@officialslimjim) May 9, 2020

The Beatles

Little Richard RIP pic.twitter.com/HU3erfK6S3 — The Beatles (@thebeatles) May 9, 2020

Ian Hunter

Little Richard

Dish washer; Macon, Georgia

The true one and only KING of Rock 'n' Roll.

The most exciting voice I have ever heard.

I truly loved Little Richard.

Condolences to his family and friends.

Heaven will be Rockin' tonight. -Ian Hunter pic.twitter.com/25IbUiyf12 — Ian Hunter (@IanHunterdotcom) May 9, 2020

Kamala Harris

Another legend taken from us. Unapologetically himself, Little Richard, the architect of rock ’n’ roll forged a path in both music and style so other artists could emulate. The world is a better and brighter place because of his music. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 9, 2020

Donny Osmond

#RIP to a true music icon and pioneer — "The Innovator, The Originator, and The Architect of Rock 'n' roll." #LittleRichard's passion for music, powerful presence and visionary genius were truly unmatched. Rest in peace, old friend. #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/2dU6IWPvaT — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) May 9, 2020

Ice-T

People throw the term LEGEND around loosely nowadays. If someone is Truly a LEGEND there should never be any question. R.I.P Little RIchard 🙏 https://t.co/qLzCLxCwuR — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 9, 2020

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments