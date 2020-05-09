 Beatles, Stones, Dylan Tweet About Little Richard - Noise11.com
Little Richard, Noise11, Photo

Little Richard

Beatles, Stones, Dylan Tweet About Little Richard

by Paul Cashmere on May 10, 2020

in News

Beatles, Stones and Dylan are tweeting about the death of Rock and Roll icon Little Richard at the age of 87.

Little Richard died after a battle with bone cancer.

here is what the famous said today about Little Richard:

Ron Wood

Mick Jagger

Keith Richards

Bob Dylan

Ringo Starr

Yoko Ono

Plastic Ono Band

Julian Lennon

Slim Jim Phantom

The Beatles

Ian Hunter

Kamala Harris

Donny Osmond

Ice-T

