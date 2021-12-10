Bellarine Music Festival Adjusts Its Line-up Due To A Quarantined Artist - Noise11.com

The Bellarine Music Festival this weekend featuring Brian Mannix & The Androids, The Chantoozies and Taxiride and had to be cancelled due to a Covid quarantine.

The acts from todays event have been shuffled to future shows.

The Androids will now perform on Sunday with Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks. The Chantoozies woll be now on 18 December with Daryl Braithwaite and

Ticketholders to the show today (December 11) can either get a refund, or use their tickets to any of the other Bellarine Music Festival shows throughout December.

Bellarine Music Festival features impressive line-ups throughout December, wrapping up with a special New Year’s Day concert. Tickets for the Bellarine Music Festival are on sale now, there are limited tickets available to these intimate COVID-safe outdoor concerts.

The Bellarine Music Festival line-up is now:

Sunday 12th December 2021

Bellarine Music Festival

Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks, The Badloves + Kings Canyon with The Androids

Saturday 18th December 2021

Bellarine Music Festival

Daryl Braithwaite + JR Reyne with The Chantoozies

Sunday 19th December 2021

Bellarine Music Festival

Forever 80s + JR Reyne

Saturday 1st January 2022

Bellarine Music Festival

The Black Sorrows + Darlinghurst

BELLARINE ESTATE, BELLARINE VIC

www.bellarinemusicfestival.com.au

