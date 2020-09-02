Ben Harper To Release Lap Steel Guitar Album

Ben Harper’s next album will be the solo work ‘Winter Is For Lovers’, featuring 15 songs performed on Ben’s Monteleone lap steel guitar.

‘Winter Is For Lovers’ is described as a culmination of Ben’s life. The lap steel has been with Ben’s recordings since 1994.

Ben says, “This is my first entirely instrumental album. It is stark, bare bones, just me and my lap steel guitar. It is purposefully produced to sound intimate and spare, as if I am playing in your living room. Upon first listen it may be surprising or catch some people off guard because it is dramatically stripped-down in contrast to a lot of what we hear today.

I am a big fan of flamenco, classical, Hawaiian and blues guitar, and I hope these influences are all somehow represented within Winter Is For Lovers.

I have been composing this record for most of my adult life, and the challenge this record presented to me was completely new. To record an entire album with one guitar and no words, where every single nuance was under a microscope, was more demanding than any record I have made to date, and also more rewarding”.

Winter Is For Lovers tracklist:

1. Istanbul

2. Manhattan

3. Joshua Tree

4. Inland Empire

5. Harlem

6. Lebanon

7. London

8. Toronto

9. Verona

10. Brittany

11. Montreal

12. Bizanet

13. Toronto (Reprise)

14. Islip

15. Paris

