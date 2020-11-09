 Bernard Fanning and Ocean Alley To Headline Great Southern Nights In Sydney - Noise11.com
Bernard Fanning. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bernard Fanning. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bernard Fanning and Ocean Alley To Headline Great Southern Nights In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on November 9, 2020

in News

As Australia heads to Covid normal, Bernard Fanning and Ocean Alley have been announced to headline Sydney’s two Great Southern Nights shows in November and December.

Great Southern Nights will be Sydney’s biggest live music show since the Covid lockdown took place in March.

Roger Field, President co-promoter Live Nation, said these concerts would not be possible without the support of NSW Government and Destination NSW.  “After eight long months of zero arena shows, these concerts will see great musicians bring thousands of fans back together. Not only will these two wonderful nights of entertainment deliver significant employment but they are sure to inject a vital economic boost to our industry and the economy.

Ocean Alley will headline the first show in 28 November. Fanning will close for the 5 December show.

Bernard Fanning said that these gigs were crucial to getting the industry back on its feet and workers back into jobs: “I’m so happy to be part of the reopening of the live music scene in NSW. It’s a great opportunity to get people safely together again, but just as importantly, to give the music industry workers whose lives have been so upended by Covid, a chance to get back to doing what they do best.

Ocean Alley added: “We’re absolutely stoked to be getting back on stage as part of Great Southern Nights. We’ve missed every part of touring – last year we spent every other day in a new city, so it’s exciting to see live music making a comeback in NSW. The opportunity to 

headline Qudos Bank Arena in our hometown makes this show that extra bit more special for us, and we can’t wait to finally play our latest album Lonely Diamond in a live setting.”

GREATEST SOUTHERN NIGHTS
QUDOS BANK ARENA – SYDNEY, NSW

SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER

Ocean Alley
Jack River
Ruby Fields
Jack Botts

Tickets for this show go on sale at 10:00am on Monday 09 November
Via ticketek.com.au
 
SATURDAY 05 DECEMBER

Bernard Fanning
Matt Corby
Merci Mercy 

Tickets for this show go on sale at 10:00am on Tuesday 10 November
Via ticketek.com.au 

