Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby To Play Sandstone Point Queensland

Queensland is getting back into live music with Regional Touring taking Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby, Boy & Bear, Thelma Plum and Tia Gostelow into Sandstone Point Hotel on 21 November.

Sandstone Point has adjusted attendance to Queensland Health’s CovidSafe rules.

It has been a rough six months since our last concert prior to COVID in February. The entertainment and hospitality industry have been hard-hit. With the announcement of outdoor events going up to a two square metre rule and the expansion of the border bubble, we have been able to put on such a cracking line-up! I am excited to see live music return to the venue” says Sandstone Hotel director Rob Comiskey.

ANNOUNCING:

Saturday 21st November 2020 at the magnificent

Sandstone Point Hotel

with Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby, Boy & Bear, Thelma Plum, Tia Gostelow and more!

Pre-sale 9AM Monday 12th October

On-sale 9AM Tuesday 13th October

