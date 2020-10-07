 Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby To Play Sandstone Point Queensland - Noise11.com
Bernard Fanning of Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bernard Fanning of Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby To Play Sandstone Point Queensland

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2020

in News

Queensland is getting back into live music with Regional Touring taking Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby, Boy & Bear, Thelma Plum and Tia Gostelow into Sandstone Point Hotel on 21 November.

Sandstone Point has adjusted attendance to Queensland Health’s CovidSafe rules.

It has been a rough six months since our last concert prior to COVID in February. The entertainment and hospitality industry have been hard-hit. With the announcement of outdoor events going up to a two square metre rule and the expansion of the border bubble, we have been able to put on such a cracking line-up! I am excited to see live music return to the venue” says Sandstone Hotel director Rob Comiskey.

ANNOUNCING:
Saturday 21st November 2020 at the magnificent
Sandstone Point Hotel
with Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby, Boy & Bear, Thelma Plum, Tia Gostelow and more!
Pre-sale 9AM Monday 12th October
On-sale 9AM Tuesday 13th October

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Icehouse Plays Flowers
Icehouse To Release Icehouse Plays Flowers Live Album

Iva Davies is planning a live album ‘Icehouse Plays Flowers’ to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the debut album ‘Icehouse’ by Flowers.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer
Jimmy Barnes Releases Killing Time With the Australian Chamber Orchestra

With the release of the third Jimmy Barnes book ‘Killing Time’ Jimmy has released a new version of the song originally recorded with Cold Chisel, this time with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

2 days ago
Mary Mihelakos announcing Leaps and Bounds 2015, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Music Victoria Industry Award Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees

Music Victoria has rolled out the first of its awards for 2020.

2 days ago
ACDC 2020 Coin series from the Royal Australian Mint
Royal Australian Mint Debuts New AC/DC Coins

The Royal Australian Mint has debuted a stunning collection of AC/DC coins as a box set with original album covers.

3 days ago
Music Victoria
Reminder: Stream The Music Victoria Awards Tonight

Tonight! Ahead of the Music Victoria Awards in December, we invite all nominees, families, friends, fans and Music Victoria Members to tune in to the Music Victoria Industry Awards Live Stream!

3 days ago
AC/DC PWRUP
AC/DC Debut ‘Shot In The Dark’ from PWR/UP

AC/DC’s new song ‘Shot In The Dark’ has arrived.

3 days ago
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Johnson Had His Hearing Fixed By Ear Expert

AC/DC star Brian Johnson has shared that he fought to control his hearing loss with the help of monthly meetings with an ear expert who used the bone structure in his skull as a receiver.

4 days ago