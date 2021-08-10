Beyonce Confirms New Music Is Coming Soon - Noise11.com

Beyoncé has confirmed new music is on the way.

Beyonce’s last album, Lemonade, was released all the way back in 2016.

But in an interview for the September 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé revealed that she has “been in the studio” throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she shared. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Elsewhere in the chat, Beyoncé reflected on her upcoming 40th birthday, her interest in filmmaking, and the reason why she often opts for black-and-white imagery in her music videos and album artwork.

“I remember being in a meeting discussing analytics, and I was told the research discovered that my fans did not like when my photography was black-and-white. They told me I wouldn’t sell if it wasn’t in colour. That was ridiculous…It triggered me when I was told, ‘These studies show…’ the 39-year-old sighed. “I was so exhausted and annoyed with these formulaic corporate companies that I based my whole next project off of black-and-white photography, including the videos for Single Ladies and If I Were a Boy and all of the artwork by Peter Lindbergh for I Am…Sasha Fierce, which ended up being my biggest commercial success to date.”

