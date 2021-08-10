 Beyonce Confirms New Music Is Coming Soon - Noise11.com
Beyonce. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo, http://www.noise11.com

Beyonce. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Beyonce Confirms New Music Is Coming Soon

by Music-News.com on August 11, 2021

in News

Beyoncé has confirmed new music is on the way.

Beyonce’s last album, Lemonade, was released all the way back in 2016.

But in an interview for the September 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé revealed that she has “been in the studio” throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she shared. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Elsewhere in the chat, Beyoncé reflected on her upcoming 40th birthday, her interest in filmmaking, and the reason why she often opts for black-and-white imagery in her music videos and album artwork.

“I remember being in a meeting discussing analytics, and I was told the research discovered that my fans did not like when my photography was black-and-white. They told me I wouldn’t sell if it wasn’t in colour. That was ridiculous…It triggered me when I was told, ‘These studies show…’ the 39-year-old sighed. “I was so exhausted and annoyed with these formulaic corporate companies that I based my whole next project off of black-and-white photography, including the videos for Single Ladies and If I Were a Boy and all of the artwork by Peter Lindbergh for I Am…Sasha Fierce, which ended up being my biggest commercial success to date.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell Will Only Have Vaccinated Fans At Concerts

Jason Isbell has made it compulsory that all audience members of his shows are vaccinated against COVID-19.

13 hours ago
Limp Bizkit, Noise11, Photo
Limp Bizkit Cancel All Upcoming Gigs Due To Covid

Limp Bizkit have cancelled their concerts for the rest of the month due to coronavirus concerns.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Set For Vegas Run

Adele is in talks for a multi-million dollar Las Vegas residency.

2 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Named World’s Richest Female Singer

Rihanna is officially a billionaire and the wealthiest female musician in the world.

7 days ago
Frank Ocean, Noise11, Photo
Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023

Frank Ocean will headline Coachella in 2023.

August 4, 2021
Marty Stuart at Adler Hall New York photo by Nick Kontonicolas
Marty Stuart Kicks Off US Tour In New York

Country great Marty Stuart is back on the road. His first show for his current American tour was at Adler Hall in New York City in Friday July 30.

August 3, 2021
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, Video, Music Interview, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Jared Leto Is Unrecognisable In New #HouseofGucci Movie

Jared Leto has been totally transformed in the movie House of Gucci, coming in November.

August 2, 2021