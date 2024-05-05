Story of the Year Are Coming Back To Australia - Noise11.com

Story of the Year of the year will be back in Australia in August 2024, a year and a half after they were last here for Knotfest. It will be their ninth Australian tour.

Story of the Year are regular visitors to Australia. The band first toured Australia in 2005, then 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2023.

Joining Story of the Year are Senses Fail performing their ‘Let It Enfold You’ album in full as well as Behind Crimson Eyes.

Story of the Year formed in St Louis, Missouri in 1995 originally as 67 North and then Big Blue Monkey. The Story of the Year name came in 2002 after releasing an EP and discovering another band called Big Blue Monkey already had the name.

In 2011 the band announced a hiatus then reformed for a world tour in 2013 for the tenth anniversary of their first album ‘Page Avenue’.

‘Tear Me To Pieces’, the sixth album for Story of the Year, was released in 2023.

STORY OF THE YEAR

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF PAGE AVENUE

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

SENSES FAIL (PERFORMING THEIR ALBUM ‘LET IT ENFOLD YOU’ IN FULL)

AND BEHIND CRIMSON EYES

SUNDAY 4 AUGUST – MAGNET HOUSE, PERTH

TUESDAY 6 AUGUST – THE GOV, ADELAIDE

THURSDAY 8 AUGUST – THE FORUM, MELBOURNE

FRIDAY 9 AUGUST – ROUNDHOUSE, SYDNEY

SUNDAY 11 AUGUST – THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE

General tickets on sale: Thursday 9 May @ 12pm local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

