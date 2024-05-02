 Ambulance Called For Britney Spears After Altercation - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Ambulance Called For Britney Spears After Altercation

by Music-News.com on May 3, 2024

in News

An ambulance was reportedly called for Britney Spears after she got in to an altercation with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

The couple arrived together to the Chateau Marmont hotel late on Wednesday night.

Onlookers reported seeing some sort of disturbance, while a woman matching Britney’s description was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests. Police turned up at around 10.30pm but left after seeing no signs of trouble.

An ambulance was then called to the establishment at 12.42 am on Thursday morning.

“We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured,” an LAFD rep confirmed to Page Six. “The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.”

It’s not clear whether any treatment was offered at the scene but the spokesperson confirmed they “did not transport anyone to the hospital.”

A separate source confirms Britney left with her security team, and is “home now and is safe.”

Photos obtained by Page Six show the singer outside the Chateau Marmont, barefoot and holding a pillow, with Paul standing next to her.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Linkin Park photo by Ros O'Gorman
Linkin Park Plan Reunion With Female Singer

Linkin Park are reportedly planning a reunion tour with a new female vocalist.

1 day ago
Dan Sultan (photo supplied by MSO)
Dan Sultan To Perform Second Show With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has announced a second show with Dan Sultan in July.

4 days ago
Aaron Carter
Posthumous Aaron Carter Track ‘Recovery’ Released

Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel Carter and his producer Aaron Pearce have released his posthumous track, 'Recovery'.

5 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Battles With Father Are Over

Britney Spears has celebrated the end of legal battles over her 13 year conservatorship.

6 days ago
Florence + The Machine
Florence Welch Likely To Join Taylor Swift Tour

Florence Welch hinted she could pop up at one of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' shows in London.

April 26, 2024
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Is Set To Tour With Taylor Swift

Hayley Williams is excited to be joining Taylor Swift on the road, following the release of her longtime pal’s 11th studio album.

April 24, 2024
Kid Cudi for Heatwave Festival
Kid Cudi and His Broken Foot

Kid Cudi has shared an update on his health after injuring his foot during his appearance at the Coachella Festival.

April 23, 2024