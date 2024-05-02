Ambulance Called For Britney Spears After Altercation - Noise11.com

An ambulance was reportedly called for Britney Spears after she got in to an altercation with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

The couple arrived together to the Chateau Marmont hotel late on Wednesday night.

Onlookers reported seeing some sort of disturbance, while a woman matching Britney’s description was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests. Police turned up at around 10.30pm but left after seeing no signs of trouble.

An ambulance was then called to the establishment at 12.42 am on Thursday morning.

“We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured,” an LAFD rep confirmed to Page Six. “The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.”

It’s not clear whether any treatment was offered at the scene but the spokesperson confirmed they “did not transport anyone to the hospital.”

A separate source confirms Britney left with her security team, and is “home now and is safe.”

Photos obtained by Page Six show the singer outside the Chateau Marmont, barefoot and holding a pillow, with Paul standing next to her.

