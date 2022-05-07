 Beyonce Nominated For Daytime Emmy - Noise11.com
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce Nominated For Daytime Emmy

by Music-News.com on May 7, 2022

in News

Beyoncé has been nominated for her first Daytime Emmy Award.

Beyonce has been nominated for writing the theme song to Talks with Mama Tina, her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Facebook Watch series. She has previously been nominated for eight Primetime Emmys.

To win the Outstanding Original Song category, she must beat Grateful For It All and Next To You, both taken from the U.S. soap The Young and the Restless.

Tina announced the launch of her show in December and thanked Beyoncé for creating the song and her three children Blue Ivy, 10, and four-year-old twins Sir and Rumi for opening the track by saying, “Let’s talk about it, Grandma!”

“Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grandbabies for making this special theme song for the show,” Tina wrote at the time.

The nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday. The Young and the Restless leads the pack with 18 nominations, closely followed by General Hospital with 17 and Days of Our Lives with 11.

Notably, The Kelly Clarkson Show received nine nominations and The Drew Barrymore Show earned six, with the singer and actress both landing nods for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

The winners will be revealed on 24 June.

