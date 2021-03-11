Beyoncé Sends A Message To Meghan Markle-Windsor - Noise11.com

Beyoncé has sent a message of support to her friend and former Suits star Meghan Markle after the controversial Oprah interview knifing the Royal Family.

Markle, who starred in the drama Suits and has her own dramas to broadcast now, made allegations against the Royal Family in the Oprah Winfrey interview in the presence of her husband Harry Windsor, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Oprah interview sucked in millions of viewers around the world with Oprah’s fly on the wall questioning designed to play out to a Housewives of … show.

Markle-Windsor backstabbed her sister in law, her father in law and maybe even the Queen, until Harry Windsor had to issue a retort to Oprah the following day to say his Grandma and Pop weren’t the baddies in the Oprah soap opera.

It certainly sucked in Beyoncé who rarely posts but was inspired to wrote ‘Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you”.

Markle-Windsor and hubby Harry claim they were not paid for the Oprah sitcom but Oprah pocked $7 million from CBS.

