Sidney “Omen” Brown, Producer for Beyoncé and Drake, Dies at 49 - Noise11.com

Sidney “Omen” Brown, the acclaimed producer behind tracks for Beyoncé, Drake and Ludacris, has died suddenly in New York. He was 49.

Brown’s body was discovered at his East Harlem apartment on 13 September after he failed to appear for a scheduled DJ set at a local wine bar. Concerned staff contacted his family, and a relative made the tragic discovery.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed an autopsy will be carried out, with the cause of death still to be determined.

Brown’s family described the loss as shocking, saying he had been “holistic and healthy” with no known medical conditions. His sister reflected on his lifelong passion for music, noting his dedication to mentoring younger artists and encouraging them to break into the industry.

Across his career, Omen worked with some of the world’s biggest names in hip-hop and R&B. His credits include collaborations with Beyoncé, Drake, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Action Bronson, Fabolous, Memphis

Bleek and Redman. He earned Grammy recognition for his production and songwriting work and was respected in the industry for his versatility across genres.

Away from the studio, Brown was also a popular DJ in New York nightlife, known for his energetic sets and ability to keep dancefloors moving.

Sidney “Omen” Brown leaves behind a legacy of chart-topping hits and a reputation as a generous mentor. He will be remembered for both his contribution to music and his commitment to helping the next generation of talent.

