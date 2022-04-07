 Big Day Out Co-founder Ken West Has Died At Age 64 - Noise11.com
Ken West photo from kenfest.org

Ken West photo from kenfest.org

Big Day Out Co-founder Ken West Has Died At Age 64

by Paul Cashmere on April 7, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Ken West, the co-founder of Big Day Out with Vivian Lees, has died at the age of 64.

Ken’s family has announced that he “passed away peacefully in his sleep”.

In a statement the family issued the following announcement:

“We bring unfortunate news that, Ken West; a father, husband, mentor and most of all a legend, has passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of the 7th April 2022. Our family would appreciate respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life, but passed quietly and peacefully.”

Ken, along with his business partner Viv Lees, produced the record-breaking Big Day Out festival that toured Australia and New Zealand from 1992 through to 2014. In its heyday the festival featured world renowned international acts such as Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Chemical Brothers, Rammstein, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Patti Smith and PJ Harvey along with a myriad of Australian acts such as Powderfinger, Hilltop Hoods and Spiderbait who became household names through their main stage appearances at the event

In January this year Ken had released an excerpt from his upcoming book to mark the 30th Anniversary of the inaugural Big Day Out that took place in Sydney in 1992.

Ken is survived by his wife Cathy, son Oliver and his many comrades, collaborators and friends he made along the way.

Tagged as: , , , , ,

