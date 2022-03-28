 Billie Eilish and Finneas Win Academy Award For Best Song - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish and Finneas Win Academy Award For Best Song

by Paul Cashmere on March 28, 2022

in News

Billie Eilish and her songwriter, producer brother Finneas has won the Academy Award for Original Song for their theme to the James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’.

It is only the third time a Bond theme has won the Academy Award.

Billie and Finneas beat Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Van Morrison and Diane Warren.

Music (original song) nominees

• Be Alive — from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
• Dos Oruguitas — from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
• Down To Joy — from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
• WINNER: No Time To Die — from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
• Somehow You Do — from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ is only the third time a Bond theme has won best original song at the Academy Awards. The other two were also in the last decade. Adele was the first Bond theme winner with ‘Skyfall’ in 2012. Sam Smith picked up the second on for ‘The Writings On The Wall’ from Spectre in 2015.

