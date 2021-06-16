Billie Eilish Is Working On A Project for the BBC - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish is working on something special for fans with the BBC.

The co-president of Billie’s label Polydor, Tom March, revealed to Music Week magazine that the Grammy-winner has something in the pipeline with the broadcaster for her hotly-anticipated second studio album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which is released on July 30.

Although there are no further details at this time, the likes of Adele, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles have previously landed their own ‘At The BBC’ TV specials in the past.

Billie Eilish has just announced the extensive ‘Happier Than Ever World Tour’ in support of her follow-up to 2019’s record-breaking ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Billie was forced to axe her 2020 ‘Where Do We Go? World Tour’ due to the global pandemic, but will now embark on the massive jaunt across North America, Europe and the UK next year.

The tour kicks off in New Orleans on February 3, 2022, and wraps on July 2, 2022 in Zurich.

Billie Elish’s run also includes three consecutive nights at London’s The O2 arena between June 10 and June 12.

Billie announced the tour with a promo video on social media.

She captioned the clip on Instagram: “GOING ON TOURRRRRR AGAINNNNNN JSKCHSKCJSLFJKSNDHSK FINALLYYYYYYY “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” EEEEEEEEEEEEEEE (sic)”.

In the video, Billie is sat in an eerily empty concert hall before a crowd’s chants of her name fill the room.

Meanwhile, Billie previously admitted the past year has been both a “blessing a curse”, but she’s “hopeful” for the future and can’t wait for her fans to hear her new record.

She said: “So it’s been a blessing, huge blessing and a curse, but I’m really, really happy that we’ve been able to make the things that we’re making. And I can’t wait for you to hear this shit. I can’t wait to have the world hear. I’m very excited and hopeful for the future.”

