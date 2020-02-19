Billie Eilish Performs No Time To Die For The First Time

Billie Eilish has performed her new James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ for the very first time at the Brit Awards.
‘No Time To Die’ was written by Eilish and her brother Finneas and recorded at home in their bedroom studio. The sing features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and guitar from Johnny Marr.
Marr also performed with Eilish at The Brits.
Billie Eilish performs No Time To Die
Sam Smith reviews No Time To Die for Capital Radio London.
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook