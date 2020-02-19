 Billie Eilish Performs No Time To Die For The First Time - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Performs No Time To Die For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on February 19, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish has performed her new James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ for the very first time at the Brit Awards.

‘No Time To Die’ was written by Eilish and her brother Finneas and recorded at home in their bedroom studio. The sing features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and guitar from Johnny Marr.

Marr also performed with Eilish at The Brits.

Billie Eilish performs No Time To Die

Sam Smith reviews No Time To Die for Capital Radio London.

