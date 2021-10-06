 Billie Eilish Reveals Big Tour For Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Reveals Big Tour For Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on October 7, 2021

in News

Australia and New Zealand will be included in the Billie Eilish ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour despite currently being in lockdown.

As Australia and New Zealand plan to open up in coming months, so to will the major league tours once again head back to arenas. Billie Eilish is coming in September 2022.

Billie recently released her second album ‘Happily Than Ever’. It has so far generated four Top 40 hits including the title track.

Billie Eilish dates are:

8 September, Auckland, Spark Arena
13 September, Sydney, Qudos
17 September, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre
22 September, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
29 September, Perth, RAC Arena

