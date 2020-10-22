Birds Of Tokyo Have A Second Prison Show - Noise11.com

Birds of Tokyo will play a second show at Fremantle Prison on 8 January.

Perth based Zaccaria Touring has been active in the past weeks announcing new shows including Summer Salts in Hobart and Canberra.

Birds of Tokyo released their sixth album ‘Human Design’ in April.

BIRDS OF TOKYO

FREMANTLE PRISON, PERTH

Friday 8th January, 2021

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments