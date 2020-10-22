 Birds Of Tokyo Have A Second Prison Show - Noise11.com
Birds of Tokyo

Birds of Tokyo

Birds Of Tokyo Have A Second Prison Show

by Paul Cashmere on October 22, 2020

in News

Birds of Tokyo will play a second show at Fremantle Prison on 8 January.

Perth based Zaccaria Touring has been active in the past weeks announcing new shows including Summer Salts in Hobart and Canberra.

Birds of Tokyo released their sixth album ‘Human Design’ in April.

BIRDS OF TOKYO

FREMANTLE PRISON, PERTH

Friday 8th January, 2021

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Guitar To Be Auctioned For Covid Efforts

Taylor Swift's 2018 Gibson acoustic guitar is being auctioned off to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Is Adele About To Release A New Album?

Adele is expected to announce a surprise new album for release as soon as 30 October.

3 days ago
The Rubens
The Rubens Take Advantage Of Lockdown To Make A Fourth Album

The Rubens didn’t write off 2020. They used the downtime to create a fourth album. ‘0202’ is coming in 2021.

7 days ago
Powderfinger Unreleased
Powderfinger To Release ‘Unreleased’ With Never Before Released Songs

Powderfinger will release a new album ‘Unreleased’ comprising 10 songs recorded and unreleased between 1998 and 2010.

7 days ago
Birds of Tokyo
Birds of Tokyo To Go To Prison

Birds of Tokyo will pay at the historic Fremantle Prison in 2021.

October 15, 2020
Mia Dyson
Mia Dyson Suffered Heart Failure After LA Earthquake

Australian blues guitarist Mia Dyson is recovering from heart surgery after suffering heart failure following a recent earthquake in Los Angeles.

October 15, 2020
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Records John Lennon Song for Tribute

Noel Gallagher has recorded a song for a John Lennon tribute album on the request of Sean Ono Lennon.

October 15, 2020