Birds Of Tokyo Have A Second Prison Show - Noise11.com

Birds of Tokyo will play a second show at Fremantle Prison on 8 January.
Perth based Zaccaria Touring has been active in the past weeks announcing new shows including Summer Salts in Hobart and Canberra.
Birds of Tokyo released their sixth album ‘Human Design’ in April.
BIRDS OF TOKYO
FREMANTLE PRISON, PERTH
Friday 8th January, 2021
