Bjork To Perform Cornucopia Dates In California and Iceland in 2022 - Noise11.com

Bjork has a handful of dates planned for 2022. The ‘Cornucopia’ shows feature the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.
‘Cornucopia’ premiered in 2019 but was sidetracked due to the pandemic. The show is directed by Lucrecia Martel and Bjork with co-creative director James Merry.
Björk’s orchestral arrangements will be played by members of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, the Hamrahlid Choir and special guests. The four shows scheduled for this fall in Reykjavík replace the ones postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Upcoming Cornucopia Shows
Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA—January 26
Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA—January 29
Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA—February 1
Chase Center—San Francisco, CA—February 5
Chase Center—San Francisco, CA—February 8
Upcoming Orchestral Shows
Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—October 11
Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—October 24
Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—October 31
Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—November 15
