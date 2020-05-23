 Bjorn Ulvaeus Still Expects New Abba Music For 2020 - Noise11.com
Abba from ABBA The Official Photo Book, Noise11, Photo

Abba from ABBA The Official Photo Book

Bjorn Ulvaeus Still Expects New Abba Music For 2020

by Paul Cashmere on May 23, 2020

in News

Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus says he still thinks we will hear Abba’s two new songs in 2020.

Speaking with Tania Bryer at CNBC, Bjorn said, “I’ve said this so many times and it’s been delayed, delayed, delayed but the only thing I can say now is I think sometime this year.”

Bjorn said the sessions felt like yesterday when the four Abba members went into the studio. “That was so great. It was really lovely,” he told CNBC. “We came into the control room, the four of us and the engineers as well for the first time in 40 years. We kind of looked at each other “what is this”, “what’s happening”. It took half a minute and somehow we were back in time like we had been there yesterday as well. It was so strange. It felt so familiar to be there the four of us looking different but feeling the same and feeling those strong bonds and knowing we had gone through so much together. The things that happened even after we split up made us all amazed and looking at it and wondering why. That feeling between us was extraordinary.”

However the new music will be the only new you can expect from Abba. “An Abba reunion of us on stage performing? Sorry, no,” he said.

Watch the full interview here.

