Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Play Melbourne For Under The Southern Stars - Noise11.com

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have performed their first Melbourne show for the first time since 2018 for Under The Southern Stars.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club last played Melbourne on 25 March, 2018 at the Corner Hotel.

For this Melbourne Under The Southern Stars show Black Rebel Motorcycle Club had an early start on at 6pm. The international acts are rotating the headline slot along the tour.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Robert Levon Been of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and SUBSCRIBE to Noise11.com interviews on YouTube.

The setlist for Black Rebel Motorcycle Club in Melbourne 16 March 2022 was:

Red Eyes and Tears (from B.R.M.C., 2001)

Beat the Devil’s Tattoo (from Beat The Devil’s Tattoo, 2010)

Hate the Taste (from Specter At The Feast, 2013)

Berlin (from Baby 81, 2007)

In Like the Rose (from Take Them On, On Your Own, 2003)

Conscience Killer (from Beat The Devil’s Tattoo, 2010)

American X (from Baby 81, 2007)

Spread Your Love (from B.R.M.C., 2001)

The next stop of Under The Southern Stars in Adelaide 18, 19 and 20 March.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

