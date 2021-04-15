 Black Sabbath Expand ‘Sabotage’ - Noise11.com
Black Sabbath’s next expanded edition will be the 1975 album ‘Sabotage’.

‘Sabotage’ was the sixth Black Sabbath album. (This reissue comes after the recent expanded ‘Volume 4’. There is no obvious order to the reissues).

The title ‘Sabotage’ was used because at the time the band was being sued by a former manager. “It was probably the only album ever made with lawyers in the studio,” drummer Bill Ward said. Ozzy Osbourne has said that “writs were being delivered to us at the mixing desk”.

The song ‘Am I Going Insane (Radio)’ was thought to be a radio edit by the band said the term ‘Radio’ is rhythming slang for ‘mental’ (ie: Radio-Rental).

Have a listen to this spanking brand new remix of ‘Am I Going Insane (Radio)’.

One of the highlights of the ‘Sabotage’ was the 9 minute 46 second ‘Meglomania’, a song about the legal issues at the time.

Super Deluxe Edition Of The Band’s Sixth Album Features Newly Remastered Original Plus Full Live Show Recorded During 1975 Tour
Both 4-CD And 4-LP + 7-Inch Versions Available via BMG On June 11

Black Sabbath Sabotage

SABOTAGE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

CD TRACK LISTING
DISC ONE
Original Album Remastered
1. Hole In The Sky
2. Don’t Start (Too Late)
3. Symptom Of The Universe
4. Megalomania
5. Thrill Of It All
6. Supertzar
7. Am I Going Insane (Radio)
8. The Writ

DISC TWO
North American Tour Live ’75
1. Supertzar”/“Killing Yourself To Live *
2. Hole In The Sky
3. Snowblind *
4. Symptom Of The Universe
5. War Pigs *
6. Megalomania
7. Sabbra Cadabra *
8. Jam 1 including guitar solo *
9. Jam 2 including drum solo *
10. Supernaut *
11. Iron Man *

DISC THREE
North American Tour Live ’75
1. Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *
2. Black Sabbath *
3. Spiral Architect *
4. Embryo/Children Of The Grave *
5. Paranoid *

DISC FOUR
1. Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit
2. Hole In The Sky

**********

VINYL TRACKLISTING
LP ONE
Original Album Remastered
Side One
1. Hole In The Sky
2. Don’t Start (Too Late)
3. Symptom Of The Universe
4. Megalomania
Side Two
1. Thrill Of It All
2. Supertzar
3. Am I Going Insane (Radio)
4. The Writ

LP TWO
North American Tour Live ’75
Side Three
1. Supertzar/Killing Yourself To Live *
2. Hole In The Sky
3. Snowblind *
Side Four
1. Symptom Of The Universe”
2. War Pigs *

LP THREE
North American Tour Live ’75
Side Five
1. Megalomania *
2. Sabbra Cadabra *
Side Six
1. Jam 1 including guitar solo *
2. Jam 2 including drum solo *
3. Supernaut

LP FOUR
North American Tour Live ’75
Side Seven
1. Iron Man *
2. Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *
3. Black Sabbath *
Side Eight
1. Spiral Architect *
2. Embryo”/“Children Of The Grave *
3. Paranoid *

7” SINGLE
1. Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit
2. Hole In The Sky
* previously unreleased

Black Sabbath Sabotage expanded

