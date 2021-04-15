Black Sabbath Expand ‘Sabotage’ - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath’s next expanded edition will be the 1975 album ‘Sabotage’.

‘Sabotage’ was the sixth Black Sabbath album. (This reissue comes after the recent expanded ‘Volume 4’. There is no obvious order to the reissues).

The title ‘Sabotage’ was used because at the time the band was being sued by a former manager. “It was probably the only album ever made with lawyers in the studio,” drummer Bill Ward said. Ozzy Osbourne has said that “writs were being delivered to us at the mixing desk”.

The song ‘Am I Going Insane (Radio)’ was thought to be a radio edit by the band said the term ‘Radio’ is rhythming slang for ‘mental’ (ie: Radio-Rental).

Have a listen to this spanking brand new remix of ‘Am I Going Insane (Radio)’.

One of the highlights of the ‘Sabotage’ was the 9 minute 46 second ‘Meglomania’, a song about the legal issues at the time.

Super Deluxe Edition Of The Band’s Sixth Album Features Newly Remastered Original Plus Full Live Show Recorded During 1975 Tour

Both 4-CD And 4-LP + 7-Inch Versions Available via BMG On June 11

SABOTAGE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

CD TRACK LISTING

DISC ONE

Original Album Remastered

1. Hole In The Sky

2. Don’t Start (Too Late)

3. Symptom Of The Universe

4. Megalomania

5. Thrill Of It All

6. Supertzar

7. Am I Going Insane (Radio)

8. The Writ

DISC TWO

North American Tour Live ’75

1. Supertzar”/“Killing Yourself To Live *

2. Hole In The Sky

3. Snowblind *

4. Symptom Of The Universe

5. War Pigs *

6. Megalomania

7. Sabbra Cadabra *

8. Jam 1 including guitar solo *

9. Jam 2 including drum solo *

10. Supernaut *

11. Iron Man *

DISC THREE

North American Tour Live ’75

1. Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *

2. Black Sabbath *

3. Spiral Architect *

4. Embryo/Children Of The Grave *

5. Paranoid *

DISC FOUR

1. Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit

2. Hole In The Sky

**********

VINYL TRACKLISTING

LP ONE

Original Album Remastered

Side One

1. Hole In The Sky

2. Don’t Start (Too Late)

3. Symptom Of The Universe

4. Megalomania

Side Two

1. Thrill Of It All

2. Supertzar

3. Am I Going Insane (Radio)

4. The Writ

LP TWO

North American Tour Live ’75

Side Three

1. Supertzar/Killing Yourself To Live *

2. Hole In The Sky

3. Snowblind *

Side Four

1. Symptom Of The Universe”

2. War Pigs *

LP THREE

North American Tour Live ’75

Side Five

1. Megalomania *

2. Sabbra Cadabra *

Side Six

1. Jam 1 including guitar solo *

2. Jam 2 including drum solo *

3. Supernaut

LP FOUR

North American Tour Live ’75

Side Seven

1. Iron Man *

2. Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *

3. Black Sabbath *

Side Eight

1. Spiral Architect *

2. Embryo”/“Children Of The Grave *

3. Paranoid *

7” SINGLE

1. Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit

2. Hole In The Sky

* previously unreleased

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments