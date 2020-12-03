Black Sabbath To Release Expanded Vol. 4 Box Set - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath will have a massive 4CD or 5LP edition of ‘Black Sabbath Vol. 4’ to be released in February.

The new edition comes 18 months ahead of the 50th anniversary of the album, released initially on 25 September 1972.

‘Black Sabbath Vol. 4’ was the first Black Sabbath album produced by the band. It was recorded in Los Angeles in 1972. The new edition has been remixed by Stephen Wilson.

As part of the new package a live concert from 1973 will also be included in the box set.

‘Black Sabbath Vol. 4’ features the track ‘Changes’, a song the band stopped performing years ago because Ozzy Osbourne could not reach the notes anymore.

The song ‘Supernaut’ on the album became the inspiration for the name of the Australian band ‘Supernaut’ later in the decade.

VOL 4: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

CD TRACKLISTING

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener

2. Tomorrow’s Dream

3. Changes

4. FX

5. Supernaut

6. Snowblind

7. Cornucopia

8. Laguna Sunrise

9. St. Vitus Dance

10. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes



Disc Two: Outtakes – New Mixes

1. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener*

2. Changes*

3. Supernaut *

4. Snowblind *

5. Laguna Sunrise *

6. Under The Sun (Instrumental)*



Disc Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

1. Wheels Of Confusion (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

2. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 1) *

3. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 2) *

4. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 3) *

5. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 4) *

6. The Straightener (Outtake) *

7. Supernaut (Outtake) *

8. Supernaut (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *

9. Snowblind (Alternative Take 1 – Incomplete) *

10. Under The Sun (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

11. Under The Sun (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *

Disc Four: Live In The UK 1973

1. Tomorrow’s Dream *

2. Sweet Leaf *

3. War Pigs

4. Snowblind *

5. Killing Yourself To Live

6. Cornucopia

7. Wicked World” (Includes Excerpts of:)

i. Guitar Solo

ii. Orchid

iii. Into The Void

iv. Sometimes I’m Happy

8. Supernaut” / Drum Solo

9. Wicked World” (Reprise)

10. Embryo

11. Children Of The Grave

12. Paranoid



LP TRACKLISTING

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

1. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener

2. Tomorrow’s Dream

3. Changes

4. FX

5. Supernaut



Side Two

1. Snowblind

2. Cornucopia

3. Laguna Sunrise

4. St. Vitus Dance

5. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes





LP Two: Outtakes – New Mixes

Side Three

1. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener*

2. Changes*

3. Supernaut*

4. Snowblind*

Side Four

1. Laguna Sunrise*

2. Under The Sun (Instrumental) *

Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

3. Wheels Of Confusion (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

4. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 1) *

5. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 2) *

6. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 3) *





LP Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

Side Five

1. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 4) *

2. The Straightener (Outtake) *

3. Snowblind (Alternative Take 1 – Incomplete) *

4. Supernaut (Outtake) *



Side Six

1. Supernaut (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *

2. Under The Sun (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

3. Under The Sun (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *





LP Four: Live in the UK 1973

Side Seven

1. Tomorrow’s Dream *

2. Sweet Leaf *

3. War Pigs



Side Eight

1. Snowblind *

2. Killing Yourself To Live

3. Cornucopia





LP Five: Live in the UK 1973

Side Nine

1. Wicked World” (Includes Excerpts of:)

i. Guitar Solo

ii. Orchid

iii. Into The Void

iv. Sometimes I’m Happy



Side Ten

1. Supernaut / Drum Solo

2. Wicked World (Reprise)

3. Embryo

4. Children Of The Grave

5. Paranoid

* previously unreleased

http://www.noise11.com

Comments

comments