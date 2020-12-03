 Black Sabbath To Release Expanded Vol. 4 Box Set - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath To Release Expanded Vol. 4 Box Set

by Paul Cashmere on December 3, 2020

in News

Black Sabbath will have a massive 4CD or 5LP edition of ‘Black Sabbath Vol. 4’ to be released in February.

The new edition comes 18 months ahead of the 50th anniversary of the album, released initially on 25 September 1972.

‘Black Sabbath Vol. 4’ was the first Black Sabbath album produced by the band. It was recorded in Los Angeles in 1972. The new edition has been remixed by Stephen Wilson. 

As part of the new package a live concert from 1973 will also be included in the box set.

‘Black Sabbath Vol. 4’ features the track ‘Changes’, a song the band stopped performing years ago because Ozzy Osbourne could not reach the notes anymore.

The song ‘Supernaut’ on the album became the inspiration for the name of the Australian band ‘Supernaut’ later in the decade.

VOL 4: SUPER DELUXE EDITION
CD TRACKLISTING

 Disc One: Original Album Remastered
1. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener
2. Tomorrow’s Dream
3. Changes
4. FX
5. Supernaut
6. Snowblind
7. Cornucopia
8. Laguna Sunrise
9. St. Vitus Dance
10. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes


Disc Two: Outtakes – New Mixes
1. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener*
2. Changes*
3. Supernaut *
4. Snowblind *
5. Laguna Sunrise *
6. Under The Sun (Instrumental)*

Disc Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue
1. Wheels Of Confusion (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *
2. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 1) *
3. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 2) *
4. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 3) *
5. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 4) *
6. The Straightener (Outtake) *
7. Supernaut (Outtake) *
8. Supernaut (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *
9. Snowblind (Alternative Take 1 – Incomplete) *
10. Under The Sun (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *
11. Under The Sun (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *

Disc Four: Live In The UK 1973
1. Tomorrow’s Dream *
2. Sweet Leaf *
3. War Pigs
4. Snowblind *
5. Killing Yourself To Live
6. Cornucopia
7. Wicked World” (Includes Excerpts of:)
i. Guitar Solo
ii. Orchid
iii. Into The Void
iv. Sometimes I’m Happy
8. Supernaut” / Drum Solo
9. Wicked World” (Reprise)
10. Embryo
11. Children Of The Grave
12. Paranoid

LP TRACKLISTING
LP One: Original Album Remastered
Side One
1. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener
2. Tomorrow’s Dream
3. Changes
4. FX
5. Supernaut 

Side Two
1. Snowblind
2. Cornucopia
3. Laguna Sunrise
4. St. Vitus Dance
5. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes


LP Two: Outtakes – New Mixes
Side Three
1. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener*
2. Changes*
3. Supernaut*
4. Snowblind* 

Side Four
1. Laguna Sunrise*
2. Under The Sun (Instrumental) *
Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue
3. Wheels Of Confusion (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *
4. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 1) *
5. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 2) *
6. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 3) * 


LP Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue
Side Five
1. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 4) *
2. The Straightener (Outtake) *
3. Snowblind (Alternative Take 1 – Incomplete) *
4. Supernaut (Outtake) * 

Side Six
1. Supernaut (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *
2. Under The Sun (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *
3. Under The Sun (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) * 


LP Four: Live in the UK 1973
Side Seven
1. Tomorrow’s Dream *
2. Sweet Leaf *
3. War Pigs

Side Eight
1. Snowblind *
2. Killing Yourself To Live
3. Cornucopia


LP Five: Live in the UK 1973
Side Nine
1. Wicked World” (Includes Excerpts of:)
i. Guitar Solo
ii. Orchid
iii. Into The Void
iv. Sometimes I’m Happy

Side Ten
1. Supernaut / Drum Solo
2. Wicked World (Reprise)
3. Embryo
4. Children Of The Grave
5. Paranoid 
* previously unreleased

http://www.noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Has A New Lyric Video for ‘Run Rudolph Run’

Keith Richards’ Christmas song ‘Run Rudolph Run’ has a new Christmas video.

2 days ago
Jimmy and Jane Barnes
Jimmy and Jane Barnes Release ‘Silent Night’ For Children’s Charities

Jimmy and Jane Barnes’ performance of ‘Silent Night’ on Q&A last night is now available for streaming with proceeds going to children’s charities.

2 days ago
Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac
Peter Green To Be Immortalized In Book, DVD, CD

On February 25 2020 the friends of Peter Green gathered to honor the legendary Fleetwood Mac guitarist. 

2 days ago
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss To Play One Guitar One Night Only 2021 Australian Theatre Tour

Cold Chisel legend Ian Moss will return to Australian theatres in 2021 for the very intimate, very acoustic ‘One Guitar, One Night Only 2021 National Tour’.

4 days ago
Max Merritt’s First Album In 40 Years Released – Michael Chugg Discusses Max

Legendary Australian promoter Michael Chugg was a lifelong friend of Max Merritt, who passed away on 24 September.

6 days ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band
John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band Is Being Expanded For 50th Anniversary

A 50th anniversary ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ expanded edition is about to be released to mark the 50th anniversary of the Lennon classic.

6 days ago
George Harrison ‘All Things Must Pass’ Turns 50 Today

George Harrison’s now classic ‘All Things Must Pass’ was released in 27 November, 1970 … 50 years ago today.

6 days ago