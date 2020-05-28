 Blues Great Lucky Peterson Dies At Age 55 - Noise11.com
Blues Great Lucky Peterson Dies At Age 55

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2020

in News

Child prodigy Lucky Peterson has died at the age of 55.

A statement at the Lucky Peterson Facebook page announced “It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Lucky Peterson on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST in Dallas, Texas. He was at home when he became ill and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but unfortunately did not recover. At this time please respect the family’s privacy, but do keep them in your prayers”.

Lucky Peterson released his first album ‘Our Future: 5 Year Old Lucky Peterson’ in 1969. Peterson was discovered by Willie Dixon. Shortly after he was appearing on The Tonight Show, The Ed Sullivan Show and ‘What’s My Line?’

In his teenage years Peterson was a guitarist or keyboard player for Etta James, Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland and Little Milton.

Lucky’s last album was ’50: Just Warming Up’ in 2019. The album was released 50 years after his debut and he was only 55.

Just a few weeks ago he performed this song ‘Coronavirus Blues’ on Facebook.

