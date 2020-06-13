 Blues Singer Lady A Accuses Lady Antebellum Of Stealing Her Name - Noise11.com
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman Noise11 photo

Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Blues Singer Lady A Accuses Lady Antebellum Of Stealing Her Name

by Music-News.com on June 14, 2020

in News

Blues singer Lady A has challenged the stars of Lady Antebellum to rethink their name change, because she’s not about to give up her moniker.

Anita White, who has been performing as Lady A for two decades, was stunned to learn the country trio had dropped ‘Antebellum’ from their name due to racial sensitivities this week and intended to perform and record as Lady A.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood explained the ‘Antebellum’ name had too many links to the American Civil War.

A statement read: “We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery.”

The other Lady A is not a fan of the name change and in an interview with Rolling Stone, the 64 year old reveals she’s upset that the country trio didn’t reach out to her at all.

“This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done,” she tells the publication.

“This is too much right now. They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before. It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to die for them to realise that their name had a slave reference to it.”

“It’s an opportunity for them to pretend they’re not racist or pretend this means something to them,” she adds. “If it did, they would’ve done some research. And I’m not happy about that.”

Lady A is planning to take legal action to protect her business trademark for Lady A LLC.

“I’m not about to stop using my name,” Lady A says. “I’m not going to lay down and let this happen to me. But now the burden of proof is on me to prove that my name is in fact mine, and I don’t even know how much I’ll have to spend to keep it.”

Representatives for the country trio insist the stars were unaware of White, but were planning to contact her.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks To Perform Live Show Streamed To Hundred of Drive-in Theatres

Garth Brooks is taking the Drive-in concert to the next level. Brooks has announced he will perform a Summer Drive-in show streamed to hundreds of drive-ins on 27 June.

2 days ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady Antebellum Change Name In Response To #BlackLivesMatter

Lady Antebellum have changed their name to Lady A in response to the #BlackLivesMatter protests.

2 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher To Release MTV Unplugged Album

Liam Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged from Hull City Hall in Kingston Upon Hull, UK will be released on June 12.

3 days ago
Human Nature photo by Ros OGorman
Human Nature To End Las Vegas Residency Due To COVID-19

Australia’s Human Nature have announced that their 11-year run in Las Vegas will close due to the impact of COVID-19.

3 days ago
Ne-Yo, music news, noise11.com
Ne-Yo Honours George Floyd In Emotional Performance

R&B star Ne-Yo choked back tears as he delivered an emotional performance at the funeral of George Floyd in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Applauds Class Of 2020 For Accepting Change

Beyonce has commended the Class of 2020 for putting into motion the "wheels of change" in a powerful commencement speech for a YouTube special.

5 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg Vows To Vote For The Very First Time

Snoop Dogg is heading to the polls to vote for the very first time ever.

5 days ago