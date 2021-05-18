Bluesfest Announces October 2021 Line-up With The Oils, Kelly and Barnes - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil, Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly and Tash Sultana will headline the four day revival of Bluesfest in October 2021.

Bluesfest was shutdown over Easter by the New South Wales government with zero notice and at the 11th hour after one Covid positive case was in the area. It put punters and artists out of pocket with artists losing much needed income after a rock solid gig after hardly being supported by the loops to get into the Jobkeeper program during lockdown. NB: A week later, the New South Wales government did not apply the same caution when another case surfaced in Sydney.

But I digress…

The All-Aussie Bluesfest 2021 October Edition line-up now features Midnight Oil.

Here is the line-up:

Midnight Oil

Paul Kelly

Tash Sultana

Jimmy Barnes

Ocean Alley

Ziggy Alberts

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

The Cat Empire

Pete Murray

Mark Seymour & The Undertow

Kate Ceberano

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

The Church

Jon Stevens

Ian Moss

The Living End

The Angels

Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks

Russell Morris

Troy Cassar-Daley

Briggs

Tex Perkins The Man In Black

Hiatus Kaiyote

Kate Miller-Heidke

Weddings Parties Anything

The Black Sorrows

The Bamboos

Chain

Backsliders

Ash Grunwald

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Vika & Linda

Jeff Lang

Nathan Cavaleri

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Kim Churchill

Henry Wagons

Jk-47

Garrett Kato

Mama Kin Spender

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

The Buckleys

Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers

Ray Beadle

Pacey, King & Doley

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Hussy Hicks

Roshani

Declan Kelly

Daniel Champagne

Little Georgia

Lambros.

Round Mountain Girls

The Regime

Electric Lemonade

Palm Valley

Byron Busking Competition

