Bluesfest Announces October 2021 Line-up With The Oils, Kelly and Barnes - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil, Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly and Tash Sultana will headline the four day revival of Bluesfest in October 2021.
Bluesfest was shutdown over Easter by the New South Wales government with zero notice and at the 11th hour after one Covid positive case was in the area. It put punters and artists out of pocket with artists losing much needed income after a rock solid gig after hardly being supported by the loops to get into the Jobkeeper program during lockdown. NB: A week later, the New South Wales government did not apply the same caution when another case surfaced in Sydney.
But I digress…
The All-Aussie Bluesfest 2021 October Edition line-up now features Midnight Oil.
Here is the line-up:
Midnight Oil
Paul Kelly
Tash Sultana
Jimmy Barnes
Ocean Alley
Ziggy Alberts
John Butler
Xavier Rudd
The Cat Empire
Pete Murray
Mark Seymour & The Undertow
Kate Ceberano
Kasey Chambers
The Waifs
The Church
Jon Stevens
Ian Moss
The Living End
The Angels
Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks
Russell Morris
Troy Cassar-Daley
Briggs
Tex Perkins The Man In Black
Hiatus Kaiyote
Kate Miller-Heidke
Weddings Parties Anything
The Black Sorrows
The Bamboos
Chain
Backsliders
Ash Grunwald
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Vika & Linda
Jeff Lang
Nathan Cavaleri
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
Kim Churchill
Henry Wagons
Jk-47
Garrett Kato
Mama Kin Spender
Dami Im
Pierce Brothers
Emily Wurramara
The Buckleys
Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers
Ray Beadle
Pacey, King & Doley
All Our Exes Live In Texas
Hussy Hicks
Roshani
Declan Kelly
Daniel Champagne
Little Georgia
Lambros.
Round Mountain Girls
The Regime
Electric Lemonade
Palm Valley
Byron Busking Competition
