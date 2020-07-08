Bluesfest Plans For A 2021 Music Festival - Noise11.com

Planning for Bluesfest 2021 remains on track with the first line-up announcement confirmed for 2021.

Bluesfest boss Peter Noble said in a statement, “When Bluesfest 2020 was ordered by the Government to shut-down 2020 we immediately put our noses to the grindstone within days of the cancellation and got on with 2021. This Artist Announce is a testament to that fortitude. As this country’s most highly awarded music festival, we are working with Government to find the best possible outcomes for Bluesfest 2021. We want to present another great event, one that is safe and with best-practise protocols implemented on every level. We need it, the music industry needs it and the greater community needs it. Together we will find the most prudent pathway to revive the live music industry, an industry that is aching to get back to work ASAP”.

The 2021 line-up relies heavily on a strong Australian component which is great news for the Australian music industry. With government ruling changing daily at the moment based on health advice Peter Noble appears to be hedging his bets to put together an excellent line-up no matter what the 2021 circumstances.

“I am so grateful to all the international artists who want to return and be a part of 2021 Bluesfest, to all the Australian artists and to everyone in our industry supporting us in leading the way back to live music. Above all my thanks go to the resilient Bluesfest team who have been dedicated through what has been the hardest time yet we have experienced in presenting a music festival. Bluesfest 2021 will be much more than the music on stage and the wonderful audience along with all those who present it. It will be an integral part of the return of the live music industry. Many of 2020s line up want to return, so we fulfilled that and included some surprises like Bon Iver, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Jimmy Barnes and The Teskey Brothers to name a few. It’s a long way to next Easter and by that time travel restrictions are sure to be different. In the case of no international travel I’ve programmed a damn good line up of locals and a vibrant festival experience so people can come out and play. Last week’s Early Bird ticket sales proved to me that people are keen for next year’s Bluesfest. Yes the future is uncertain for everyone, but humans need enjoyment, a place they can feel comfortable and trust they are in good hands, and Bluesfest is, and has always been that.

“Northern NSW benefits greatly from the people who attend Bluesfest. The festival’s contribution to our community financially is huge and we look forward to sharing the results of the Bluesfest Economic Impact Survey in a detailed report soon.”

The 2021 line-up so far is:

Bon Iver

Patti Smith And Her Band

Jimmy Barnes

George Benson

The Teskey Brothers

John Butler

Xaiver Rudd

The Cat Empire

Kool & The Gang

The Gipsy Kings

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

Troy Cassar-Daley

Michael Franti & Spearhead

The Wailers Perform Songs From ‘Legend’ LP

Morcheeba

The Black Sorrows

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tori Kelly

Buffy Sainte-Marie

Themarcus King Band

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Jimmie Vaughan

John Mayall

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Chain

Larkin Poe

Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show

Backsliders

Harts Plays Hendrix

Ash Grunwald

The War & Treaty

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Walter Trout

The Bamboos

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

Roshani

Ray Beadle

Henry Wagons

Hussy Hicks

Pacey, King & Doley

Daniel Champagne

Nathan Cavaleri

Little Georgia

Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners

The Australian Americana Music Honours

