Bluesfest Plans For A 2021 Music Festival - Noise11.com

Bluesfest Plans For A 2021 Music Festival

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2020

Planning for Bluesfest 2021 remains on track with the first line-up announcement confirmed for 2021.

Bluesfest boss Peter Noble said in a statement, “When Bluesfest 2020 was ordered by the Government to shut-down 2020 we immediately put our noses to the grindstone within days of the cancellation and got on with 2021. This Artist Announce is a testament to that fortitude. As this country’s most highly awarded music festival, we are working with Government to find the best possible outcomes for Bluesfest 2021. We want to present another great event, one that is safe and with best-practise protocols implemented on every level. We need it, the music industry needs it and the greater community needs it. Together we will find the most prudent pathway to revive the live music industry, an industry that is aching to get back to work ASAP”.

The 2021 line-up relies heavily on a strong Australian component which is great news for the Australian music industry. With government ruling changing daily at the moment based on health advice Peter Noble appears to be hedging his bets to put together an excellent line-up no matter what the 2021 circumstances.

“I am so grateful to all the international artists who want to return and be a part of 2021 Bluesfest, to all the Australian artists and to everyone in our industry supporting us in leading the way back to live music. Above all my thanks go to the resilient Bluesfest team who have been dedicated through what has been the hardest time yet we have experienced in presenting a music festival. Bluesfest 2021 will be much more than the music on stage and the wonderful audience along with all those who present it. It will be an integral part of the return of the live music industry. Many of 2020s line up want to return, so we fulfilled that and included some surprises like Bon Iver, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Jimmy Barnes and The Teskey Brothers to name a few. It’s a long way to next Easter and by that time travel restrictions are sure to be different. In the case of no international travel I’ve programmed a damn good line up of locals and a vibrant festival experience so people can come out and play. Last week’s Early Bird ticket sales proved to me that people are keen for next year’s Bluesfest. Yes the future is uncertain for everyone, but humans need enjoyment, a place they can feel comfortable and trust they are in good hands, and Bluesfest is, and has always been that.

“Northern NSW benefits greatly from the people who attend Bluesfest. The festival’s contribution to our community financially is huge and we look forward to sharing the results of the Bluesfest Economic Impact Survey in a detailed report soon.”

The 2021 line-up so far is:

Bon Iver
Patti Smith And Her Band
Jimmy Barnes
George Benson
The Teskey Brothers
John Butler
Xaiver Rudd
The Cat Empire
Kool & The Gang
The Gipsy Kings
Kasey Chambers
The Waifs
Troy Cassar-Daley
Michael Franti & Spearhead
The Wailers Perform Songs From ‘Legend’ LP
Morcheeba
The Black Sorrows
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Tori Kelly
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Themarcus King Band
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Jimmie Vaughan
John Mayall
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Chain
Larkin Poe
Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show
Backsliders
Harts Plays Hendrix
Ash Grunwald
The War & Treaty
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Walter Trout
The Bamboos
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
Dami Im
Pierce Brothers
Emily Wurramara
Roshani
Ray Beadle
Henry Wagons
Hussy Hicks
Pacey, King & Doley
Daniel Champagne
Nathan Cavaleri
Little Georgia
Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners
The Australian Americana Music Honours

