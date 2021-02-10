Bluesfest Reschedule Postponed 2020 International Acts Into 2022 - Noise11.com

Patti Smith, George Benson, The Wailers, Larkin Poe and Cory Henry & Funk Apostles now have rescheduled Australia tour dates for 2022.
All of the acts were due to play at Bluesfest 2020, were bumped into 2021 because of Covid, and then the 2021 dates postponed because of international travel restrictions. 2022 should be all go for the acts.
Bluesfest have announced there five tours below. Rescheduled dates for Marcus King Band, LP and Morcheeba will hopefully be announced in coming weeks.
New Bluesfest touring dates are:
George Benson
Monday 11th April 2022 – State Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 13th April 2022 – State Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 14th April 2022 – State Theatre, Sydney
Tuesday 19th April 2022 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Wednesday 20th April 2022 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Patti Smith and her Band
Sunday 17th April 2022 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Monday 18th April 2022 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 21st April 2022 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Friday 22nd April 2022- Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Monday 25th April 2022 – Town Hall, Christchurch
Tuesday 26th April 2022 – Town Hall, Auckland
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Wednesday 13th April 2022 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Thursday 14th April 2022 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Larkin Poe
Wednesday 20th April 2022 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Friday 22nd April 2022 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
The Wailers
Thursday 21st April 2022 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Friday 22nd April 2022 – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook