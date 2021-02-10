 Bluesfest Reschedule Postponed 2020 International Acts Into 2022 - Noise11.com
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bluesfest Reschedule Postponed 2020 International Acts Into 2022

by Paul Cashmere on February 11, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Patti Smith, George Benson, The Wailers, Larkin Poe and Cory Henry & Funk Apostles now have rescheduled Australia tour dates for 2022.

All of the acts were due to play at Bluesfest 2020, were bumped into 2021 because of Covid, and then the 2021 dates postponed because of international travel restrictions. 2022 should be all go for the acts.

Bluesfest have announced there five tours below. Rescheduled dates for Marcus King Band, LP and Morcheeba will hopefully be announced in coming weeks.

New Bluesfest touring dates are:

George Benson
Monday 11th April 2022 – State Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 13th April 2022 – State Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 14th April 2022 – State Theatre, Sydney
Tuesday 19th April 2022 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Wednesday 20th April 2022 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Patti Smith and her Band
Sunday 17th April 2022 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Monday 18th April 2022 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 21st April 2022 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Friday 22nd April 2022- Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Monday 25th April 2022 – Town Hall, Christchurch
Tuesday 26th April 2022 – Town Hall, Auckland

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Wednesday 13th April 2022 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Thursday 14th April 2022 – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Larkin Poe
Wednesday 20th April 2022 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Friday 22nd April 2022 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

The Wailers
Thursday 21st April 2022 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Friday 22nd April 2022 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

