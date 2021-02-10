Bluesfest Reschedule Postponed 2020 International Acts Into 2022 - Noise11.com

Patti Smith, George Benson, The Wailers, Larkin Poe and Cory Henry & Funk Apostles now have rescheduled Australia tour dates for 2022.

All of the acts were due to play at Bluesfest 2020, were bumped into 2021 because of Covid, and then the 2021 dates postponed because of international travel restrictions. 2022 should be all go for the acts.

Bluesfest have announced there five tours below. Rescheduled dates for Marcus King Band, LP and Morcheeba will hopefully be announced in coming weeks.

New Bluesfest touring dates are:

George Benson

Monday 11th April 2022 – State Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 13th April 2022 – State Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 14th April 2022 – State Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday 19th April 2022 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 20th April 2022 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Patti Smith and her Band

Sunday 17th April 2022 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Monday 18th April 2022 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 21st April 2022 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Friday 22nd April 2022- Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Monday 25th April 2022 – Town Hall, Christchurch

Tuesday 26th April 2022 – Town Hall, Auckland

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Wednesday 13th April 2022 – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Thursday 14th April 2022 – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Larkin Poe

Wednesday 20th April 2022 – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Friday 22nd April 2022 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

The Wailers

Thursday 21st April 2022 – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Friday 22nd April 2022 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

